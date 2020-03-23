Two Confirmed Case of COVID-19 in Dorchester County

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Services (DHEC) confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in Dorchester County.
Dorchester County continues to closely monitor COVID-19 and maintains a direct line of communication with DHEC and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.
Animal Control
Dorchester County Animal Control is taking all precautions to keep officers and citizens safe by prioritizing urgent calls. Although the office is closed to the public, animal control officers are available to assist residents by phone or email. If immediate assistance is needed with injured or aggressive animals, or if someone has become ill and cannot care for their animals please contact our office at (843) 832-0015 and/or AnimalControl@DorchesterCountySC.gov. All non-emergency calls/cases will be responded to when Dorchester County returns to normal operations.
Online Vehicle Registration
As part of Dorchester County's efforts to place County services at our residents’ fingertips, thus elevating travel time, and in-person office visit. Residents can now register their vehicles online. For more information please visit the county website.
Building Permits and Inspections
For the safety of the citizens of Dorchester County as well as staff, Dorchester County encourages the use of the County’s online Permitting, Inspection and Licensing Portal. This portal can be accessed via the County website. Once you have created an account, you will be able to submit for permits, request inspections and pay fees through the Evolve Portal. The 2.6% convenience fee have been waived through Tuesday, March 31, 2020. For information regarding building inspections and certificates of occupancy please visit the county website.
Mosquito Abatement
Due to the amount of rain this past winter, raising temperatures and accumulation of standing water, Dorchester County will begin ground spraying for mosquito control on April 6, 2020. The bi-weekly spray schedule will be updated and available on the County website. Ground spraying will take place between the hours of 9:00 PM - 5:00 AM, Monday-Friday, excluding holidays. Residents are encouraged to locate their zone and review the bi-weekly spray schedules. Residents may also request ground spraying via the online request form on the County website.
Edisto Electric Cooperative
For the safety of staff and customers the lobby of the Edisto Electric Cooperative Office located at 6246 Badham Drive in Reevesville is closed to the public. Drive through services remain open to serve customers.
DorchesterCountySC.gov/covid19 is the central information hub for Dorchester County. Dorchester County recommends saving this link and following Dorchester County Government on Facebook and Twitter for updates.