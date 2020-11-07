You have permission to edit this article.
TV Highlights for Nov. 8

Auto Racing

  • 3 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Season Finale 500, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., NBC

Bowling

  • 2 p.m. — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 8, Centreville, Va., FS1
  • 4 p.m. — PBA: Playoffs, Final Four, Centreville, Va., FS1

Fishing

  • 1 p.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Texas Fest, Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas, ESPN2

Golf

  • 4:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus, GOLF
  • 1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Final Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston, GOLF
  • 4 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Final Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, GOLF

Gymnastics

  • 5 p.m. — FIG: The Friendship and Solidarity Competition, Tokyo, NBCSN

NFL

  • 1 p.m. — Denver at Atlanta, CBS
  • 1 p.m. — Carolina at Kansas City, FOX
  • 4:25 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Dallas, CBS
  • 8:20 p.m. — New Orleans at Tampa Bay, NBC

Soccer (men's)

  • 6:15 a.m. — Serie A: Juventas at Lazio, ESPN2
  • 7 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham at West Bromwich Albion, NBCSN
  • 8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leicester City, NBCSN
  • 3:30 p.m. — MLS: New England at Philadelphia, ABC
  • 6:30 p.m. — MLS: Portland at LA FC, FS1

Tennis

  • 6:15 a.m. — Paris-ATP Doubles Final, TENNIS
  • 9 a.m. — Paris-ATP Singles Final, Sofia-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
  • 5 a.m. (Monday) — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS

