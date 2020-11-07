TV Highlights for Nov. 8

Auto Racing
- 3 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Season Finale 500, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., NBC
Bowling
- 2 p.m. — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 8, Centreville, Va., FS1
- 4 p.m. — PBA: Playoffs, Final Four, Centreville, Va., FS1
Fishing
- 1 p.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Texas Fest, Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas, ESPN2
Golf
- 4:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Final Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston, GOLF
- 4 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Final Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, GOLF
Gymnastics
- 5 p.m. — FIG: The Friendship and Solidarity Competition, Tokyo, NBCSN
NFL
- 1 p.m. — Denver at Atlanta, CBS
- 1 p.m. — Carolina at Kansas City, FOX
- 4:25 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Dallas, CBS
- 8:20 p.m. — New Orleans at Tampa Bay, NBC
Soccer (men's)
- 6:15 a.m. — Serie A: Juventas at Lazio, ESPN2
- 7 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham at West Bromwich Albion, NBCSN
- 8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leicester City, NBCSN
- 3:30 p.m. — MLS: New England at Philadelphia, ABC
- 6:30 p.m. — MLS: Portland at LA FC, FS1
Tennis
- 6:15 a.m. — Paris-ATP Doubles Final, TENNIS
- 9 a.m. — Paris-ATP Singles Final, Sofia-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 5 a.m. (Monday) — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS