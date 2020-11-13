You have permission to edit this article.
TV Highlights for Nov. 14

Boxing

  • 8 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Amilcar Vidal vs. Edward Ortiz (Middleweights), Los Angeles, FS1
  • 10 p.m. — Top Rank: Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook (Welterweights), Las Vegas, ESPN

College Football

  • Noon — Indiana at Michigan State, ABC
  • Noon — Wake Forest at North Carolina, ACCN
  • Noon — Illinois at Rutgers, BTN
  • Noon — Middle Tennessee State at Marshall, CBSSN
  • Noon — Miami at Virginia Tech, ESPN
  • Noon — Army at Tulane, ESPN2
  • Noon — Western Carolina at Liberty, ESPNU
  • Noon — Texas Christian at West Virginia, FOX
  • Noon — Penn State at Nebraska, FS1
  • Noon — Vanderbilt at Kentucky, SECN
  • 2:30 p.m. — Fresno State at Utah State, FS2
  • 3:30 p.m. — Notre Dame at Boston College, ABC
  • 3:30 p.m. — Louisville at Virginia, ACCN
  • 3:30 p.m. — Southern Mississippi at Western Kentucky, CBSSN
  • 3:30 p.m. — Colorado at Stanford, ESPN
  • 3:30 p.m. — South Florida at Houston, ESPN2
  • 3:30 p.m. — Southern California at Arizona, FOX
  • 4 p.m. — Baylor at Texas Tech, FS1
  • 6:30 p.m. — Nevada (Reno) at New Mexico, FS2
  • 7 p.m. — Arkansas at Florida, ESPN
  • 7 p.m. — Southern Methodist at Tulsa, ESPN2
  • 7 p.m. — Oregon at Washington State, FOX
  • 7:30 p.m. — Wisconsin at Michigan, ABC
  • 7:30 p.m. — Florida State at North Carolina State, ACCN
  • 7:30 p.m. — Northwestern at Purdue, BTN
  • 7:30 p.m. — Temple at Central Florida, ESPNU
  • 7:30 p.m. — South Carolina at Mississippi, SECN
  • 10:30 p.m. — Utah at UCLA, FOX
  • 10:30 p.m. — Nevada (Las Vegas) at San Jose State, FS2
  • 11 p.m. — Oregon State at Washington, FS1

Golf

  • 1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, CBS

Soccer (women's)

  • 7:30 a.m. — FASL: Manchester City at Manchester United, NBCSN

Tennis

  • 8 a.m. — Sofia-ATP Singles Final, TENNIS

