TV Highlights for Nov. 14

Boxing
- 8 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Amilcar Vidal vs. Edward Ortiz (Middleweights), Los Angeles, FS1
- 10 p.m. — Top Rank: Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook (Welterweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
College Football
- Noon — Indiana at Michigan State, ABC
- Noon — Wake Forest at North Carolina, ACCN
- Noon — Illinois at Rutgers, BTN
- Noon — Middle Tennessee State at Marshall, CBSSN
- Noon — Miami at Virginia Tech, ESPN
- Noon — Army at Tulane, ESPN2
- Noon — Western Carolina at Liberty, ESPNU
- Noon — Texas Christian at West Virginia, FOX
- Noon — Penn State at Nebraska, FS1
- Noon — Vanderbilt at Kentucky, SECN
- 2:30 p.m. — Fresno State at Utah State, FS2
- 3:30 p.m. — Notre Dame at Boston College, ABC
- 3:30 p.m. — Louisville at Virginia, ACCN
- 3:30 p.m. — Southern Mississippi at Western Kentucky, CBSSN
- 3:30 p.m. — Colorado at Stanford, ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. — South Florida at Houston, ESPN2
- 3:30 p.m. — Southern California at Arizona, FOX
- 4 p.m. — Baylor at Texas Tech, FS1
- 6:30 p.m. — Nevada (Reno) at New Mexico, FS2
- 7 p.m. — Arkansas at Florida, ESPN
- 7 p.m. — Southern Methodist at Tulsa, ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — Oregon at Washington State, FOX
- 7:30 p.m. — Wisconsin at Michigan, ABC
- 7:30 p.m. — Florida State at North Carolina State, ACCN
- 7:30 p.m. — Northwestern at Purdue, BTN
- 7:30 p.m. — Temple at Central Florida, ESPNU
- 7:30 p.m. — South Carolina at Mississippi, SECN
- 10:30 p.m. — Utah at UCLA, FOX
- 10:30 p.m. — Nevada (Las Vegas) at San Jose State, FS2
- 11 p.m. — Oregon State at Washington, FS1
Golf
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, CBS
Soccer (women's)
- 7:30 a.m. — FASL: Manchester City at Manchester United, NBCSN
Tennis
- 8 a.m. — Sofia-ATP Singles Final, TENNIS