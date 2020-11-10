TV Highlights for Nov. 11

College Football
- 7 p.m. — Eastern Michigan at Ball State, CBSSN
- 8 p.m. — Toledo at Western Michigan, ESPN
- 8 p.m. — Central Michigan at Northern Illinois, ESPNU
Golf
- Noon — PGA Tour: The Masters, Practice Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, ESPN
Mixed Martial Arts
- 9 p.m. — XFC 43: From Atlanta, NBCSN
MLB
- 6 p.m. — Baseball Writers' Association of America Awards: Cy Young, MLBN
Tennis
- 5 a.m. — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 5 a.m. (Thursday) — Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2, TENNIS