TV Highlights for Nov. 11

College Football

  • 7 p.m. — Eastern Michigan at Ball State, CBSSN
  • 8 p.m. — Toledo at Western Michigan, ESPN
  • 8 p.m. — Central Michigan at Northern Illinois, ESPNU

Golf

  • Noon — PGA Tour: The Masters, Practice Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, ESPN

Mixed Martial Arts

  • 9 p.m. — XFC 43: From Atlanta, NBCSN

MLB

  • 6 p.m. — Baseball Writers' Association of America Awards: Cy Young, MLBN

Tennis

  • 5 a.m. — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
  • 5 a.m. (Thursday) — Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2, TENNIS

