TV Highlights for Nov. 10

College Football

  • 7 p.m. — Akron at Ohio, CBSSN
  • 7:30 p.m. — Kent State at Bowling Green, ESPN2
  • 8 p.m. — Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, ESPN

College Soccer (women's)

  • 12:30 p.m. — ACC Tournament: Florida State vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinals, Cary, N.C., ACCN
  • 3 p.m. — ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Clemson, Quarterfinals, Cary, N.C., ACCN
  • 5:30 p.m. — ACC Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinals, Cary, N.C., ACCN
  • 8 p.m. — ACC Tournament: Louisville vs. Virginia, Quarterfinals, Cary, N.C., ACCN

MLB

  • 6 p.m. — Baseball Writers' Association of America Awards: Manager of the Year, MLBN

Swimming

  • 10 a.m. — ISL: The N 10, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, CBSSN

Tennis

  • 5 a.m. — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
  • 11 a.m. — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
  • 5 a.m. (Wednesday) — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS

