TV Highlights for Nov. 10

College Football
- 7 p.m. — Akron at Ohio, CBSSN
- 7:30 p.m. — Kent State at Bowling Green, ESPN2
- 8 p.m. — Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, ESPN
College Soccer (women's)
- 12:30 p.m. — ACC Tournament: Florida State vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinals, Cary, N.C., ACCN
- 3 p.m. — ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Clemson, Quarterfinals, Cary, N.C., ACCN
- 5:30 p.m. — ACC Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinals, Cary, N.C., ACCN
- 8 p.m. — ACC Tournament: Louisville vs. Virginia, Quarterfinals, Cary, N.C., ACCN
MLB
- 6 p.m. — Baseball Writers' Association of America Awards: Manager of the Year, MLBN
Swimming
- 10 a.m. — ISL: The N 10, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, CBSSN
Tennis
- 5 a.m. — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 11 a.m. — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 5 a.m. (Wednesday) — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS