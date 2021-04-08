You have permission to edit this article.
TV Highlights for April 9

Auto Racing

8 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cook Out 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., FS1

College Baseball

1 p.m. — Dallas Baptist at Missouri St., ESPNU

3 p.m. — NC State at Boston College, ACCN

6 p.m. — Virginia at Clemson, ACCN

7 p.m. — Arkansas at Mississippi, SECN

7:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Iowa, BTN

8:30 p.m. — West Virginia at Baylor, ESPNU

10 p.m. — Oregon St. at Oregon, PAC-12N

College Softball

4 p.m. — Minnesota at Northwestern, ESPNU

6 p.m. — Duke at Florida St., ESPNU

6 p.m. — Utah at California, PAC-12N

8 p.m. — UCLA at Oregon, PAC-12N

Golf

3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National GC, Augusta, ESPN

Mixed Martial Arts

9 p.m. — Bellator 256: Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida (Light-Heavyweights), Uncasville, Conn., SHO

MLB

4 p.m. — Washington at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Francisco (4:30 p.m.), MLBN

7:20 p.m. — Philadelphia at Atlanta, Bally Sports South

7:30 p.m. — Detroit at Cleveland (7:30 p.m.), MLBN

10:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at Arizona OR San Diego at Texas (games joined in progress), MLBN

NBA

7:30 p.m. — Memphis at New York, NBATV

10 p.m. — Washington at Golden State, NBATV

NHL

8 p.m. — Minnesota at St. Louis, NHLN

Soccer (women's)

8:30 p.m. — NWSL Challenge Cup: Chicago at Houston, CBSSN

Tennis

1 p.m. — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Quarterfinals, TENNIS

7 p.m. — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Singles & Doubles Quarterfinal 4, TENNIS

