TV Highlights for April 9

Auto Racing
8 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cook Out 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., FS1
College Baseball
1 p.m. — Dallas Baptist at Missouri St., ESPNU
3 p.m. — NC State at Boston College, ACCN
6 p.m. — Virginia at Clemson, ACCN
7 p.m. — Arkansas at Mississippi, SECN
7:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Iowa, BTN
8:30 p.m. — West Virginia at Baylor, ESPNU
10 p.m. — Oregon St. at Oregon, PAC-12N
College Softball
4 p.m. — Minnesota at Northwestern, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Duke at Florida St., ESPNU
6 p.m. — Utah at California, PAC-12N
8 p.m. — UCLA at Oregon, PAC-12N
Golf
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National GC, Augusta, ESPN
Mixed Martial Arts
9 p.m. — Bellator 256: Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida (Light-Heavyweights), Uncasville, Conn., SHO
MLB
4 p.m. — Washington at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Francisco (4:30 p.m.), MLBN
7:20 p.m. — Philadelphia at Atlanta, Bally Sports South
7:30 p.m. — Detroit at Cleveland (7:30 p.m.), MLBN
10:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at Arizona OR San Diego at Texas (games joined in progress), MLBN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — Memphis at New York, NBATV
10 p.m. — Washington at Golden State, NBATV
NHL
8 p.m. — Minnesota at St. Louis, NHLN
Soccer (women's)
8:30 p.m. — NWSL Challenge Cup: Chicago at Houston, CBSSN
Tennis
1 p.m. — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Quarterfinals, TENNIS
7 p.m. — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Singles & Doubles Quarterfinal 4, TENNIS