TV Highlights for April 2

College Baseball

7 p.m. — Clemson at NC State, ACCN

7 p.m. — Kentucky at Mississippi St., SECN

9 p.m. — Vanderbilt at LSU, ESPN2

College Basketball (women's)

6 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: South Carolina vs. Stanford, Final Four, San Antonio, ESPN

9:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Arizona vs. UConn, Final Four, San Antonio, ESPN

Golf

Noon — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., GOLF

4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Second Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, GOLF

7 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., GOLF

High School Basketball (boys')

2:30 p.m. — GEICO Nationals: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., ESPN2

4:30 p.m. — GEICO Nationals: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., ESPN2

High School Basketball (girls')

10:30 a.m. — GEICO Nationals: Paul VI (Va.) vs. Lake Highland Prep (Fla.), Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., ESPNU

12:30 p.m. — GEICO Nationals: Fremont (Utah) vs. Westlake (Ga.), Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., ESPNU

MLB

7 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Miami OR LA Dodgers at Colorado (8:30 p.m.), MLBN

NBA

7:30 p.m. — Dallas at New York, NBATV

10 p.m. — Milwaukee at Portland, NBATV

NHL

7 p.m. — Washington at New Jersey, NHLN

Tennis

1 p.m. — Miami Open: ATP Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Semifinal 1, TENNIS

7 p.m. — Miami Open: ATP Semifinal 2, WTA Doubles Semifinal 2, TENNIS

