TV Highlights for April 2

College Baseball
7 p.m. — Clemson at NC State, ACCN
7 p.m. — Kentucky at Mississippi St., SECN
9 p.m. — Vanderbilt at LSU, ESPN2
College Basketball (women's)
6 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: South Carolina vs. Stanford, Final Four, San Antonio, ESPN
9:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Arizona vs. UConn, Final Four, San Antonio, ESPN
Golf
Noon — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., GOLF
4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Second Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, GOLF
7 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., GOLF
High School Basketball (boys')
2:30 p.m. — GEICO Nationals: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., ESPN2
4:30 p.m. — GEICO Nationals: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., ESPN2
High School Basketball (girls')
10:30 a.m. — GEICO Nationals: Paul VI (Va.) vs. Lake Highland Prep (Fla.), Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., ESPNU
12:30 p.m. — GEICO Nationals: Fremont (Utah) vs. Westlake (Ga.), Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., ESPNU
MLB
7 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Miami OR LA Dodgers at Colorado (8:30 p.m.), MLBN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — Dallas at New York, NBATV
10 p.m. — Milwaukee at Portland, NBATV
NHL
7 p.m. — Washington at New Jersey, NHLN
Tennis
1 p.m. — Miami Open: ATP Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Semifinal 1, TENNIS
7 p.m. — Miami Open: ATP Semifinal 2, WTA Doubles Semifinal 2, TENNIS