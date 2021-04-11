You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TV Highlights for April 12

College Golf

7 p.m. — The Western Intercollegiate: Round 1, Pasatiempo Golf Course, Santa Cruz, Calif., GOLF

College Softball

7 p.m. — Georgia at Kentucky, SECN

MLB

2 p.m. — Boston at Minnesota, MLBN

7:20 p.m. — Miami at Atlanta, Bally Sports South

7:30 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, FS1

9:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at San Francisco OR LA Angels at Kansas City (joined in progress), MLBN

NBA

7:45 p.m. — Philadelphia at Dallas, ESPN

10:05 p.m. — Denver at Golden State, ESPN

NHL

7 p.m. — Chicago at Columbus, NHLN

Soccer (men's)

12:55 p.m. — Premier League: Southampton at West Bromwich Albion, NBCSN

3:10 p.m. — Premier League: Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBCSN

Tennis

5 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS

6 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS

1 p.m. — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS

5 a.m. (Tuesday) — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News