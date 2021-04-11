TV Highlights for April 12

College Golf
7 p.m. — The Western Intercollegiate: Round 1, Pasatiempo Golf Course, Santa Cruz, Calif., GOLF
College Softball
7 p.m. — Georgia at Kentucky, SECN
MLB
2 p.m. — Boston at Minnesota, MLBN
7:20 p.m. — Miami at Atlanta, Bally Sports South
7:30 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, FS1
9:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at San Francisco OR LA Angels at Kansas City (joined in progress), MLBN
NBA
7:45 p.m. — Philadelphia at Dallas, ESPN
10:05 p.m. — Denver at Golden State, ESPN
NHL
7 p.m. — Chicago at Columbus, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
12:55 p.m. — Premier League: Southampton at West Bromwich Albion, NBCSN
3:10 p.m. — Premier League: Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBCSN
Tennis
5 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
6 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
1 p.m. — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
5 a.m. (Tuesday) — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS