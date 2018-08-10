Turmoil in Turkey knocks US stocks
NEW YORK — Stocks in the U.S. and Europe skidded Friday as investors worried about the financial stability of Turkey and how it might affect the global banking system.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accumulated more and more control over the country's central bank as well as its financial system, which is now run by his son-in-law. Its currency is plunging and Turkey is also in a diplomatic spat with the U.S., a major trading partner.
Alex Dryden, global markets strategist for JPMorgan Asset Management, said Erdogan showed no signs of changing course Friday, and investors are losing hope that Turkey's government has the knowledge or independence needed to deal with the country's financial problems.
While Dryden and other analysts say Turkey's problems aren't a major risk to the financial system, investors didn't wait to find out Friday. They sold stocks and bought U.S. dollars and government bonds. The bond purchases sent interest rates lower, which hurt banks. The dollar got stronger, partly because the Turkish lira nosedived, and major exporters like technology, basic materials and industrial companies sank.
July consumer prices were up 2.9%
WASHINGTON — Consumer prices climbed 2.9 percent in July from a year earlier, a rate of inflation that suggests Americans are earning less than a year ago despite an otherwise solid economy.
The Labor Department said Friday that the consumer price index ticked up 0.2 percent in July. Annual inflation matched the 2.9 percent pace from June, which had been the highest level since February 2012. Core prices, which exclude the volatile food and energy categories, rose 0.2 percent in June and 2.4 percent from a year earlier. Core prices have risen at the fastest annual pace since September 2008.
"For Americans to benefit more from the expansion, real wage growth needs to be positive as it usually is in this phase of an expansion," said Robert Frick, a corporate economist with Navy Federal Credit Union.
Most of July's increase in consumer prices came from higher housing costs. Prices for energy, medical care and apparel slipped in July, while food expenses rose slightly.
Key investor adviser backs Cigna deal
WASHINGTON — Cigna's plan to buy pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts for around $52 billion has received a big endorsement a few days after activist investor Carl Icahn urged shareholders to reject it.
The proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services said Friday that stock owners should vote for the deal later this month, calling it financially compelling.
Large institutional shareholders rely on ISS and similar firms to help them decide how to vote on certain company proposals.
Icahn had warned shareholders in an open letter that Cigna Corp. was paying too much for a company with a shaky future.
Pharmacy benefit managers like Express Scripts Holding Co. run prescription drug coverage for big employers and insurers, among other clients. They've become a focal point for criticism and regulatory scrutiny as drug prices rise.
Amazon picks NC town for warehouse
GARNER, N.C. — A North Carolina town will be the site of a new Amazon distribution center that officials say will lead to hundreds of millions in investment and the creation of more than a thousand jobs.
State and local officials announced Friday that Garner, a Raleigh suburb, will be home to a new distribution center for the web retailer. They say it will create 1,500 new jobs and $45 million annually in payroll for the workers.
The four-story, 2.6 million square foot distribution center will be built on the site of a former ConAgra Foods plant. The site was donated to local economic development authorities in 2012. Garner officials say the move is the result of seven years of searching for a suitable company to develop the site.
Bitcoin scammers target wealthy men
CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Men in a wealthy Washington suburb have been receiving letters threatening to expose their dark secrets to their wives. The problem, The Washington Post reports, is some of these men don't even have wives.
The letters are part of a growing scam that tries to extort people for Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency that's hard to track.
FBI spokesman Andrew Ames says these scammers tend to flood high-income neighborhoods, trying to fool at least one person. Jeff Strohl says he received a Nashville-postmarked letter from "GreySquare15" demanding a Bitcoin "confidentiality fee" worth $15,750. After his initial shock, he figured it was a scam. He posted about it on a community listserv to find he was far from the only Chevy Chase resident to receive such letters.