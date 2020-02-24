TurboTax parent makes big acquisition; Dominion-Duke pipeline fight winds its way to the Supreme Court

Intuit buying Credit Karma for $7.1B
NEW YORK — Intuit announced Monday that it is buying consumer finance company Credit Karma in a $7.1 billion cash and stock deal.
The agreement would bring together the maker of well-known personal finance tools such as TurboTax and Mint, with a company that focuses on access to consumer financial products, such as finding the right loan or credit card.
Credit Karma, founded in 2007 and based in San Francisco, has more than 100 million members in the U.S., Canada and U.K. It generated nearly $1 billion in revenue in 2019, according to the companies.
The companies said they expect the deal to close in the second half of 2020, pending regulatory approval.
High court hears gas pipeline case
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday appeared ready to remove an obstacle to construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, with a majority of justices expressing skepticism about a lower court ruling that tossed out a key permit needed for the project to cross under the Appalachian Trail.
Justices on the court grilled a lawyer for environmental groups who sued and won a 2018 ruling from the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal throwing out a special-use permit for the 605-mile conduit.
The 4th Circuit found the U.S. Forest Service did not have the authority to grant a right-of-way to allow the pipeline to cross beneath the Appalachian Trail in the George Washington National Forest.
But conservative justices, who hold a 5-4 majority, expressed reservations about the ruling.
The 4th Circuit found that the 1920 Mineral Leasing Act allows rights-of-way for pipelines on federal land, except for land in the National Park System. The court found that the trail is considered a unit of the National Park System, so the Forest Service doesn't have the authority to approve a right-of-way.
Lawyers for project developers — Dominion Energy and Duke Energy — backed by the Trump administration, say the Forest Service has jurisdiction over land in the George Washington National Forest, where a 0.1-mile segment of the pipeline would cross about 600 feet beneath the Appalachian Trail. The pipeline would bring natural gas from West Virginia to North Carolina and Virginia.
Huawei unveils its new folding phone
LONDON — China's Huawei unveiled its latest folding smartphone Monday and its first such device to be available internationally, competing in a niche category with new models from Samsung and Motorola.
The company took the wraps off the new Mate Xs by video instead of a press launch, as the tech show in Spain where it had planned to hold the unveiling was cancelled over worries about the new coronavirus outbreak. The phone is expected to go on sale in March priced at $2,700 though it's unlikely to be widely available in the U.S.
Like its predecessor, the Mate X, which only saw limited release in China last year, the display wraps around the phone's outside when closed and unfolds to a tablet-size eight-inch screen.
The Mate Xs also faces a distinct disadvantage because it lacks the full Android operating system by Google. Instead, it runs a stripped-down open source version of Android. Users can still download apps but they'll be from Huawei's own app store.
New riverboat set for debut cruise
NEW ORLEANS — The American Queen Steamboat Co. says its newest cruise paddlewheeler has passed its second sea trial and will make its first cruise in April from New Orleans to Memphis.
The 245-passenger American Countess went through the Intracoastal Waterway from Houma — where Gulf Island Shipyard cut it in half and added 60 feet to its length — to Morgan City, La., as part of its trial, the company said. The now-318-foot ship will move to New Orleans in late February for four weeks of finishing touches.
The American Countess was built on the hull of the Kanesville Queen, which was part of a Harrah's casino in Council Bluff, Iowa, for 17 years before being scrapped in 2013.
American Queen Steamboat Co., based in New Albany, Ind., has three other paddlewheel cruise boats. One works in the Pacific Northwest. The American Countess will be the third traveling along the Mississippi River and its tributaries.
It is to be christened April 4 and to begin its first cruise April 5.
Cuba opens trade fair for cigar sector
HAVANA — Cuba's annual cigar trade fair started Monday, bringing thousands of buyers and aficionados of the island's iconic stogies to sample the latest wares and place orders for sale oversees.
According to Habanos SA officials, Cuba sold $531 million worth of cigars worldwide in 2019, a 10 percent increase over the previous year. They say the company expects sales to continue increases at that pace for 2020.
Cigars are a main component of Cuba's tobacco exports, and officials at Tabacuba (Tobacco Business Group of Cuba), the government entity responsible for all tobacco production on the island, say they see strong demand for hand-rolled and machine-made cigars in 2020.
Asia, the Middle East and Europe are the biggest markets for Cuban cigars, with more than 10% growth registering in each market over the last year.
Experts believe Cuban cigars could fetch as much as $250 million a year in the U.S. market alone, but the American trade embargo prohibits such sales. Bumper crops of tobacco and increased production of cigars bring in much-needed hard currency to Cuba's cash-strapped government, helping it pay creditors for food imports and other goods not produced on the island.
German business confidence ticks up
FRANKFURT, Germany — A key indicator of German business optimism unexpectedly ticked up in February despite concerns about how the spread of the coronavirus might affect the economy through key trade partner China.
The Ifo institute index crept up to 96.1 points from 96.0 in January, the third increase in the last four months. Economists, however, cautioned that some survey responses may have come in earlier in February, when concerns were lower and that troubles from the outbreak could still hit German manufacturers.
Economist Andreas Rees at UniCredit bank said the reading "at first sight... seems to be a pleasant surprise" but warned that it is not clear whether the February data already contain the latest developments to the full extent.
He said next month's survey might provide a clearer sense of the impact of the virus and the associated COVID-19 illness.