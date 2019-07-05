Trump pick for Fed talks about rates
WASHINGTON — Economist Judy Shelton, tapped by President Donald Trump for a seat on the Federal Reserve board, says she does not favor credit tightening by the Federal Reserve that would harm investors.
In a CNBC interview Friday, Shelton sought to align her past criticism of the Fed's record low interest rates during the Obama administration with the current attacks by Trump on Fed rate hikes.
"When you consider that over half of American households are invested in mutual funds or pension funds in this market, I don't want the Fed to pull the rug out from under them by taking a position that is not conducive to further providing liquidity for this growing economy," Shelton says.
Some Kenyans reject Boeing crash money
NAIROBI, Kenya — Fifteen Kenyan families of people killed in a plane crash in Ethiopia in March on Friday rejected a proposal by Boeing to compensate them, saying they will pursue their claims in court.
"So far our clients have rejected negotiations outside court," Lawyer Irungu Kangata said. He said Boeing has twice tried to initiate settlement negotiations with them in June. Kangata said they are not pursuing compensation from Ethiopian Airways.
Boeing faces dozens of lawsuits over two crashes of their 737 Max jets. Relatives of passengers on a Lion Air 737 Max that crashed off the coast of Indonesia agreed to try to settle through mediation, but families of passengers killed in an Ethiopian Airlines crash are waiting until more is known about the accidents.
Boeing said Wednesday it will provide $100 million over several years to help families and communities affected by two crashes of its 737 Max planes that together killed 346 people. Boeing said the offer is separate from any compensation that may result from the lawsuits against the company.
Boeing said that some of the money will go toward living and to cover hardship suffered by the families of dead passengers.
Burned Jim Beam warehouse was insured
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jim Beam storage warehouse that burned down, destroying 45,000 barrels of aging whiskey, was equipped with sprinklers and was insured, the company says.
Meanwhile, the famed distiller is still assessing the loss of the bourbon.
Remnants of the fire that erupted late Tuesday at the central Kentucky warehouse continued to burn Friday. Officials want to let as much alcohol as possible burn to reduce the flow of bourbon-filled runoff into nearby waterways.
An unknown amount of bourbon has entered the water and has been visible on the Kentucky River. Fish kills were reported due to the runoff, state environmental officials said. The spirits company said aerators were deployed to help "oxygenate the water" in an effort to keep more fish alive.
Beam Suntory has brought in environmental cleanup contractors and consultants, Chandler said. The destroyed warehouse was about 100 yards from Glenns Creek, a tributary of the Kentucky River.
No one was injured in the blaze that broke out in the massive warehouse. Investigators haven't yet determined a cause. Jim Beam officials on Wednesday said initial reports suggested the fire resulted from a lightning strike.
Jag electric cars to be made in UK
LONDON — Jaguar Land Rover says it will manufacture a range of electric cars in the U.K., a boost to an industry braced for turmoil ahead of Britain's departure from the European Union.
The all-electric version of the Jaguar XJ sedan will be made at the firm's factory in Castle Bromwich, in central England. The plant will close for six weeks so new equipment can be installed.
CEO Ralf Speth said Friday that the "future of future of mobility is electric," and that the company is committed to making the next generation of zero-emission vehicles in the U.K.
The decision comes during a time of great anxiety for the auto industry in the U.K., which is struggling with uncertainties over Brexit as well as global issues buffeting the sector.
UK probes Amazon delivery deal
LONDON — The U.K. competition watchdog on Friday launched an investigation into Amazon's purchase of a large stake in food delivery service Deliveroo, a move that suggests authorities are taking a harder line on the expansion of Big Tech.
While the deal had not been billed as a takeover by Amazon, the Competition and Markets Authority said it has "reasonable grounds for suspecting" that the agreement could "result in Amazon and Deliveroo ceasing to be distinct."
The investigation will put on hold any plans to merge Amazon operations with Deliveroo, whose delivery bikes and scooters are ubiquitous in many major cities. Besides Britain, it also operates in several countries in Europe and Asia, including Germany, France, Italy and Australia.
The investigation comes as the regulator is taking a more activist role in seeking to protect consumers in an evolving marketplace.
German factory orders drop sharply
BERLIN — German factory orders dropped unexpectedly sharply in May, raising questions about a rebound in Europe's largest economy.
The Federal Statistical Office reported Friday that industrial orders dropped 2.2% over April, with foreign orders down 4.3%, when adjusted for seasonal and calendar factors. Economists had forecast a 0.1% overall drop.
The decrease follows a 0.4% increase in April and a March rise of 0.8%.
ING economist Carsten Brzeski says "the downward slide is back again."
Brzeski says the "sharp drop in new orders clearly undermines the tentative signs of a rebound or at least a bottoming out at the end of the first quarter."
Germany is one of South Carolina's largest trading partners.
Samsung sees weak profit, chip sales
SEOUL, South Korea — Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday its operating profit for the last quarter likely fell more than 56% from a year earlier amid a weak market for memory chips.
The South Korean tech giant estimated an operating profit of $5.5 billion for the April-June quarter. The company said its revenue likely fell 4% to $48 billion but did not provide a detailed account of its performance by business division. It will release a finalized earnings report later this month.
Analysts say falling prices of certain memory chips are eating into the earnings of the company, which saw its operating profit during the first quarter drop more than 60% from last year. U.S. sanctions on Chinese technology giant Huawei may have also contributed to Samsung's profit woes by reducing its chip shipments and pushing down chip prices farther.
Samsung, which is the world's biggest maker of semiconductors and smartphones and a major producer of display screens, is also bracing for the impact of tightened Japanese controls on exports of high-tech materials used in semiconductors and displays.