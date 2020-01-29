It was prom season that concerned Bob Beres the most. That’s when the 29-year veteran of the South Carolina Highway Patrol would step up his talks to schools, churches and civic groups, in each case stressing the consequences of what happens when teens drive drunk.
“We’d explain what the law is, and its consequences. Some of these kids have scholarships that they’ll lose if they get a DUI. A DUI will stay on your driving record for the rest of your life. It will never come off,” says the man known on social media as “Trooper Bob,” and now a traffic and safety expert for ABC News 4.
“I’d always tell the kids, think about going to college and getting that prime job you want. Then they pull your driving record to give you a company car, and find you got a DUI six years ago. That company is not going to hire you, because you’re a liability. It shows you’re irresponsible. You're high risk to them, and they're not going to take the chance with you.”
Although teen drunk driving has dropped by half since 1991, the danger still looms. High school students drive after drinking about 2.4 million times each month, according to the CDC. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that fatal crashes among drivers aged 16-20 have risen 3.6 percent since 2015, with alcohol playing a role in a third of those deaths. Teens account for 15 percent of drunk driving deaths overall.
South Carolina’s rate of DUI deaths is double the national average, including fatalities involving teens. According to most recent statistics available from the CDC, the national rate of drunk driving deaths among those 20 or younger is 1.3 per 100,000 persons; in the Palmetto State, it’s 2.8.
Beres saw too many examples during his years on the Highway Patrol. “One of the first teens that I ever arrested was a 15-year-old that was drunk on Highway 61 in Ridgeville,” he recalls. “I worked a double fatality with two underage youths on Highway 61 near Sprucewood. They had been at a party that a parent had put together.”
Beres knows some parents allow their teens and their kids’ friends to drink at home, believing it’s safer to keep alcohol use within what they see as a controlled environment. “But these two kids woke up in the middle of the night, grabbed the car keys on the counter, and they were clipping pine trees 13 feet off the ground and both of them got ejected,” he says.
“So as a parent, your mindset needs to be, if you're under 21, it's illegal to drink. I don't care if it's in the house or at your buddy's house, the law is the law. You're not helping the kids by making your own laws at home. You're a parent, and you are responsible for that child until they’re an adult. It's your job to know where they are, know what they're doing, know who they're hanging out with. It might not be cool, it might not be popular. But it’s what's right.”