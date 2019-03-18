In the tragedy “Julius Caesar,” Caesar is famously advised to “beware the Ides of March.” We all know how that ended for him, but now that we’ve made it past mid-March, Head2Head trivia is taking the opportunity to revisit Shakespeare’s other classics with questions that will test your knowledge of the Bard’s life, his most enduring quotes, and his remarkable characters. This week we have Claire Gibbons facing off with entrepreneur, booklover, and Christen Thompson, co-owner of Itinerant Literate bookstore in Park Circle.
1. Baz Luhrmann adapted this iconic tragedy in the '90s. The casting was a titanic success.
2. “If you prick us, do we not bleed?” quoth Shylock, a Jewish money lender indicting the anti-semitism of Venetian society in this tragedy.
3. In the same play, Shylock demands this ghastly sum if one of his borrowers should default on their loan agreement.
4. “If I were a man, I would eat his heart in the marketplace,” vows Beatrice when her cousin, Hero, is humiliated and accused of being unchaste in this famous romantic comedy.
5. The death of his wife, Fulvia, compels one of the title characters in this tragic, historical drama to return to Rome to resume the duties of state.
6. At this ripe age Shakespeare was married to Anne Hathaway.
7. Shakespeare had his own company that constructed this theater in 1599. It was later torn down for tenement housing and rebuilt in the 1990s.
8. “Double, double toil and trouble” is a part of the song of the witches in this famous tragedy.
9. This character, a Danish noblewoman, is driven mad after being asked to spy on her love. She is later discovered drowned (or having drowned herself) in a brook.
10. She gives meaning to the expression caught red-handed. Indeed, hers will never be clean.
Claire's answers
1. "Romeo and Juliet."
2. "The Merchant of Venice."
3. $50,000.
4. "Much Ado About Nothing."
5. "Julius Caesar."
6. 18.
7. The Globe.
8. "Macbeth."
9. Ophelia.
10. Lady Macbeth.
Christen's answers
1. "Romeo and Juliet."
2. "The Merchant of Venice."
3. A hand.
4. "The Tempest."
5. "Antony and Cleopatra."
6. 43.
7. The Globe.
8. "Macbeth."
9. Ophelia.
10. Lady Macbeth.
Conclusion
Reigning champ Claire wins, yet again! You’ll have to check out Head2Head trivia next week to find out if she can continue her winning streak.
Correct answers
1. "Romeo and Juliet."
2. "The Merchant of Venice."
3. A pound of flesh.
4. "Much Ado About Nothing."
5. "Antony and Cleopatra."
6. 18.
7. The Globe.
8. "Macbeth."
9. Ophelia.
10. Lady Macbeth.