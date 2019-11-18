In honor of the long and illustrious career of The Critic, we have built a trivia quiz all about great historical and cultural moments involving radio. In our Head2Head match-up, returning champ Tim Housand will face off with Dorian Holmes.
Questions
1. WEZL is a Charleston radio station that specializes in broadcasting what genre of popular music?
2. In 1938, Orson Welles directed and narrated a radio broadcast adaptation of what science fiction novel, which caused a panic among listeners who believed it to be an actual news bulletin?
3. What disco singer had a hit with the 1979 song “On the Radio” which peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 100?
4. What was the first war involving the U.S. that utilized radios?
5. Who was the German scientist who first identified and studied radio waves? Units of measure for frequency are directly named after him.
6. Lead by a DJ known as Emperor Rosko, Radio Caroline was the first British example of what type of radio broadcasting, which originated from a radio signal located in international waters?
7. In the holiday classic “A Christmas Story,” Ralphie rushes to the radio with his decoder ring to crack an exclusive message that was broadcast on what 1950’s radio program?
8. What does RCA stand for?
9. What raspy voiced, high-energy DJ was one of the great radio personalities of the 1960’s and 70’s and made cameo appearances in films like “American Graffiti” and “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”?
10. The 2003 film “Radio” was based on the true story of James Robert “Radio” Kennedy, a disabled man who supported and worked with the football team at T.L. Hanna High School. The events that inspired the movie occurred in what South Carolina city?
Correct answers
1. Country.
2. “The War of the Worlds.”
3. Donna Summer.
4. World War I.
5. Heinrich Hertz.
6. Pirate radio.
7. “Little Orphan Annie.”
8. Radio Corporation of America.
9. Wolfman Jack.
10. Anderson.
Tim’s responses
1. Rock.
2. “The War of the Worlds.”
3. Pass.
4. World War I.
5. Hertz.
6. Pirate radio.
7. Pass.
8. Radio Corporation of America.
9. The Wolfman.
10. Anderson.
Dorian’s responses
1. Classic Rock.
2. “The War of the Worlds.”
3. The Bee Gees.
4. World War I.
5. Einstein.
6. A.M.
7. “The Dean Martin Show.”
8. Rothcupp Cooper Association.
9. Howard Stern.
10. Rock Hill.
Conclusion
Tim's streak lives on for another week as the reigning champ comes away with seven correct answers. Tim will be back again for next week's quiz.