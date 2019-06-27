The great thing about bar leagues is that while the competitors are a cut above your average bargoer, these are games and sports that anyone can play on any given night. You’ve certainly played one of these games, but it's time to test your knowledge of them with a bar game-themed installment of Head2Head Trivia. Returning winner Abram Stewart will be competing with Emerson College student and Charleston native Hannah Kelly.
Questions
1. Darts may seem childish in comparison to what target-based sport that has boomed in popularity in recent years with bars and venues built entirely around the activity? Here's a hint; Charleston has its own venue for this sport called Blade & Bull.
2. A variation of skee-ball called Super Ball!! was once a pricing game on what popular American game show?
3. While the “players” in foosball are normally featureless soccer players, French designer Chloe Ruchon made a foosball game consisting of what popular toy as the figurines?
4. Bocce is one of many variations of boules, which consists of trying to get large balls as close as possible to a smaller target. What is the name of the target in bocce?
5. It is widely believed that the concept of bar trivia nights was established in the 1970s by a company called Burns and Porter. In what country did this occur?
6. “Pinball Wizard” is a classic rock song that captures the youthful enthusiasm associated with pinball while also serving as part of a narrative in a rock opera. What band wrote and recorded the song?
7. “The Hustler” was a 1961 drama film about a small-time pool hustler whose life takes a dark turn when he sets his sights too high and gets involved with the wrong crowd. The main character’s name was “Fast” Eddie Felson, but what actor/philanthropist played him?
8. In cornhole, a shot that falls into the hole shares a name with what common cleaning product?
9. Competitive air hockey greats Jose Mora and Pedro Otero both hail from the same South American country. The country’s capital city of Caracas was also a major air hockey location in the 1980’s. What is that country?
10. While the game is known under many different names, such as ring toss, hook and ring and bimini ring, the game is simple and played around the world. All you need is a ring, a string to swing it on and a hook. The game has very old roots in British pub culture, where it is most commonly known as this title.
Correct answers
1. Axe throwing.
2. “The Price is Right.”
3. Barbies.
4. Jack.
5. England.
6. The Who.
7. Paul Newman.
8. Drano.
9. Venezuela.
10. Ringing the Bull.
Abram’s responses
1. Axe throwing.
2. “The Price is Right.”
3. Barbies.
4. Boccerelli.
5. England
6. The Who.
7. Paul Newman.
8. Bullseye.
9. Venezuela.
10. Ringing the Tram.
Hannah’s responses
1. Axe throwing.
2. “The Price is Right.”
3. Barbies.
4. Ping pong.
5. Ireland.
6. The Who.
7. Paul Newman.
8. Windex.
9. Uruguay.
10. Wicket.
Conclusion
Abram continues his hot streak with seven correct answers against Hannah's five. Abram will be back once again for next week's Head2Head Trivia.