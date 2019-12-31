This week we said goodbye to 2019 and went out with a 2019 retrospective trivia quiz. Now that we have entered the shiny new year of 2020, we thought it was only fitting for the follow-up quiz to be all about things that we know for sure will be happening in 2020 that you can look forward to. In our first Head2Head matchup of 2020, returning winner Elizabeth Taylor will face pianist Tyler Sim.
Questions
1. This upcoming week, Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter will appear in a commemorative, “greatest of all time” edition of what game show?
2. The 2020 Summer Olympics will be held in what major city?
3. In the Chinese zodiac, 2020 is the year of what animal?
4. This month, the final episode of what Emmy Award-winning ABC sitcom will air, bringing a close to the show’s 11-year run?
5. What two singers are headlining this year’s Super Bowl halftime show?
6. August 2020 will see the long awaited new installment of what comedy film franchise about two guys who are frequently thrown into cosmic adventures?
7. Is 2020 a leap year?
8. The world’s largest archaeological museum is expected to open its doors in 2020. It is currently under construction in what country, whose rich history will also be the subject of the majority of its collections?
9. 2020 will be the 100th anniversary of the U.S. Constitution’s 19th amendment, which did what?
10. 2020 will be the semiseptcentennial of the official founding of Charleston, meaning that the city will be turning how many years old?
Correct answers
1. “Jeopardy!”
2. Tokyo.
3. The rat.
4. “Modern Family.”
5. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.
6. “Bill & Ted.”
7. Yes.
8. Egypt.
9. Prohibited the government from denying one’s right to vote on the basis of sex.
10. 350.
Elizabeth’s responses
1. “Jeopardy!”
2. Tokyo.
3. Rat.
4. “Two Broke Girls.”
5. Billie Eilish and Lizzo.
6. “Bill and Ted.”
7. Yes.
8. Egypt.
9. Gave women the right to vote.
10. 450.
Tyler’s responses
1. “Jeopardy!”
2. Tokyo.
3. Horse.
4. “Modern Family.”
5. Simon & Garfunkel.
6. “Shanghai Knights.”
7. Yes.
8. Egypt.
9. Prohibition.
10. 350.
Conclusion
Tyler gave it a good run but for the second week in a row, Elizabeth just scrapes by her opponent with a final of 7-6. She will be back for next week's Head2Head Trivia.