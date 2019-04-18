With Good Friday, Easter, Passover and Ramadan upon us, Head2Head trivia is digging into world religions with an interfaith mashup of sacred holidays, traditions and observances. This week we have Claire Gibbons back for more facing her challenger Gerald B. Moore, the Dorchester Road Regional Library branch manager.
Questions
1. In Christian faiths, the Friday before Easter commemorates this event.
2. For those of the Jewish faith, this eight-day festival is celebrated in early spring and commemorates the emancipation of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt.
3. This month-long observance, which begins in early May, is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam and denoted by daily fasting from dawn until dusk.
4. This religion is the third-most-widely practiced worldwide.
5. This Christian holiday commemorates Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem.
6. The breaking of the fast after sundown during this holiest of months in the Islamic faith is capped off by what is usually a communal meal called this.
7. In the Catholic tradition, preparation for Easter starts early with Lent, which commemorates this.
8. Each year, this religion commemorates the birth, enlightenment and entrance into nirvana of its central figure.
9. The ancient Hindu festival of Holi, where people drench and smear each other in an array of colors, is popularly known as this.
10. According to some sources, this secular Easter tradition arrived in America in the 1700s with German immigrants who settled in Pennsylvania.
Answers
1. The crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
2. Passover.
3. Ramadan.
4. Hinduism.
5. Palm Sunday.
6. Iftar.
7. Jesus’ fasting in the wilderness.
8. Buddhism.
9. The festival of colors.
10. The Easter Bunny, Easter baskets, Easter eggs.
Claire's answers
1. The crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
2. Yom Kippur.
3. Ramadan.
4. Buddhism.
5. Palm Sunday.
6. Pass.
7. Jesus’ fasting in the wilderness.
8. Hinduism.
9. I should know this, but I can’t think of it!
10. Easter egg hunts.
Gerald's answers
1. Pass.
2. Ramadan.
3. Ramadan.
4. Christianity.
5. Christmas.
6. Pass.
7. Pass.
8. Pass.
9. Pass.
10. Easter bunny, Easter eggs.
Results
Claire wins again in what was a challenging quiz for both contestants. How many did you get right?