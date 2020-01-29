“Waitress” has become one of the hottest new musicals on Broadway and is sure to enter the pantheon of widely recognized, beloved musicals that stand the test of time. To get you excited for “Waitress’” stop in Charleston, we’ve prepared a trivia quiz all about famous stage musicals. In our Head2Head matchup, returning winner Kyle Barnette will face off against server Justin Petersen-Overton.
Questions
1. The tongue twisting number “I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General” is the most famous example of a “patter song,” which was popularized by the theater duo Gilbert & Sullivan. That song is originally from what early musical (or comic opera)?
2. The jukebox musical “Jersey Boys” is a dramatized telling of the rise and eventual break up of what 1960s and '70s vocal group?
3. What legendary choreographer is known for utilizing “jazz hands” and was the mastermind behind iconic musicals like “Chicago” and the film version of “Cabaret”?
4. The 2003 musical comedy “Avenue Q” tackles complex and adult themes with a cast of three human actors and a number of characters played by what?
5. The musical "Nine" won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical in 1982, and was adapted into a film starring Daniel-Day Lewis in 2009. "Nine" is directly based on what 1963 film?
6. What musical is known for its score that was composed by Bono and The Edge of the band U2 as well as its troubled production that included rewrites, casting changes and injuries to cast members due to the show’s call for elaborate stunts?
7. The musical “Hair” deals with the major socio-political issues of the late 1960s, one of which is addressed in the anti-war song “Three-Five-Zero-Zero” which is based on the poem “Wichita Vortex Sutra” by what poet?
8. In 1963, The Beatles famously covered the song “Till There Was You,” which was originally written by Meredith Willson for what musical?
9. Two of the most important names in musical theater history are Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim. What was the only musical that they ever collaborated on, which debuted in 1957 when Sondheim was just starting out as a lyricist?
10. What legendary musical is based on the 1931 Lynn Riggs play “Green Grow the Lilacs”?
Correct answers
1. “The Pirates of Penzance.”
2. The Four Seasons.
3. Bob Fosse.
4. Puppets.
5. “8-1/2.”
6. “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.”
7. Allen Ginsberg.
8. “The Music Man.”
9. “West Side Story.”
10. “Oklahoma!”
Kyle’s responses
1. “Pirates of Penzance.”
2. The Four Seasons.
3. Bob Fosse.
4. Puppets.
5. “8-1/2.”
6. “Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark.”
7. Charles Bukowski.
8. “The Music Man.”
9. “West Side Story.”
10. “Oklahoma!”
Justin’s responses
1. “Assassins.”
2. The Belmonts.
3. Gene Kelly.
4. Puppets.
5. Pass.
6. The “Spider-Man” musical.
7. Pass.
8. Pass.
9. “West Side Story.”
10. “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Conclusion
Kyle has run away with the competition once again, this time putting up nine correct answers. He will be back for next week's Head2Head Trivia.