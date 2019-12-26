December is the may be the month of major religious holidays and New Year’s celebrations, but it is also the time when people reminisce on the year that has just gone by. As a send off to 2019, we have prepared a trivia quiz all about headlines and events from this past year. In our Head2Head matchup, Josh Reynolds and Elizabeth Taylor will be returning for a rematch after tying last week.
Questions
1. Amid record high temperatures and rampant wildfires, 2019 saw climate protests and strikes appear throughout the world on an almost regular basis. The international face of climate activism (and Time magazine’s “Person of the Year”) is what 16-year-old activist?
2. The impeachment of Donald Trump dominated the news cycle of the second half of 2019 after Trump is accused of abuse of power in attempting to influence the 2020 presidential election by requesting help from the leaders of what country?
3. The soundtrack of spring and summer was Lil Nas X’s song “Old Town Road,” which finished at No. 1 on the year-end Billboard Hot 100 and became diamond certified in October. The remix of the song that increased its widespread popularity and is currently nominated for Record of the Year at The Grammys featured an appearance by what singer?
4. In April, the Event Horizon Telescope took the first ever image of what in outer space? This thing that was photographed was reportedly 500 million kilometers from Earth at the time of the picture and is said to be three million times larger than Earth.
5. What NBA franchise won the first championship of their 24-year history in June?
6. Among the many cultural figures who passed away this year was what Nobel Prize award-winning author who wrote now classic novels including "Beloved" and "Song of Solomon"?
7. The political movement and subsequent mass demonstrations for economic justice and class solidarity in France this past year was symbolized by protesters and supporters wearing what article of clothing?
8. In May, what Asian country became the first on its continent to legalize same-sex marriage?
9. What comedian, writer and film director re-entered the public eye when he spoke to Congress advocating for permanent health care funding for 9/11 first responders?
10. What athlete was recently named “Sports Illustrated’s” “Sportsperson of the Year”?
Correct answers
1. Greta Thunberg.
2. Ukraine.
3. Billy Ray Cyrus.
4. A black hole.
5. Toronto Raptors.
6. Toni Morrison.
7. Yellow vests.
8. Taiwan.
9. John Stewart.
10. Megan Rapinoe.
Josh’s Responses
1. Greta Thunberg.
2. Russia.
3. Billy Ray Cyrus.
4. A black hole.
5. Toronto Raptors.
6. Toni Morrison.
7. High visibility vests.
8. Thailand.
9. Jon Stewart.
10. Megan Rapinoe.
Elizabeth’s responses
1. Greta Thunberg.
2. Ukraine.
3. Billy Ray Cyrus.
4. A black hole.
5. The Nuggets.
6. Toni Morrison.
7. Yellow vests.
8. Taiwan.
9. Jon Stewart.
10. Megan Rapinoe.
Conclusion
Both contestants knocked this quiz out of the park, but we have new champion! Elizabeth just edges out Josh in a high scoring 9-8 contest. She will be back for next week's Head2Head Trivia.