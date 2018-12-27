Another year has gone. 2018 certainly had a lot going on, and perhaps many of us will be relieved to bid it adieu. There’s always something hopeful, though, about looking forward to what the new year will bring, and 2019 can be whatever we make of it. This last Head2Head trivia of the year has our current champion Tom NcNair being challenged by Carrie Fowler.
Questions
1. Which country or island nation celebrates New Year’s first?
2. In some countries, New Year’s Eve also is known by what saint’s Feast Day?
3. In which carol are the lyrics, “We won’t go until we get some,” repeated?
4. What Roman God is January named for?
5. The song “Auld Lang Syne” is a Scottish poem written by which poet?
6. The tradition of eating black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day is believed to do what?
7. Which Stevie Wonder song begins with the lyrics, “No New Year’s Day to celebrate?”
8. What year did the New Year’s celebration in Times Square begin?
9. What fruit do New Year’s revelers in Spain eat at the stroke of midnight?
10. Which country refers to New Year’s Eve as Hogmanay?
Tom’s answers
1. Samoa.
2. St. Sylvester.
3. "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."
4. Janus.
5. Robert Burns.
6. Good fortune.
7. "I Just Called to Say I Love You."
8. 1920.
9. Ham.
10. Scotland.
Carrie's answers
1. It’s probably some tiny island in the Pacific. Guam?
2. Nope, don’t know.
3. "We Wish You a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."
4. Janus.
5. Robert Burns.
6. Luck?
7. "I Just Called to Say I Love You."
8. 1889.
9. Tapas.
10. Scotland.
Conclusion
McNair wins his second week in a row and is the final Head2Head trivia champion of 2018. How will he fare in 2019? We’ll find out when Head2Head returns. Happy New Year’s everyone!
Correct answers
1. Kiribati and Samoa.
2. St. Sylvester.
3. “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
4. Janus.
5. Robert Burns.
6. Bring prosperity in the New Year.
7. “I Just Called to Say I Love You.”
8. 1904.
9. Grapes.
10. Scotland.