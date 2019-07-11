The U.S. National Women's Team just brought home the 2019 FIFA World Cup and both Wimbledon and the WNBA season are in full swing. This is the time of year when female athletes take center stage, so for this week’s Head2Head Trivia, the spotlight is on women in sports. Returning winner Abram Stewart will face off with graduate student Teja Vyavahare.
Questions
1. The “Final Five” was a U.S. Olympic team consisting of Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian. They captured the attention of Americans partly for their celebrity and skill, but also because they took home the gold at the 2016 Summer Olympics in what sport?
2. The Philadelphia Freedom were a charter tennis team featuring the legendary Billie Jean King. The team and King herself inspired the song “Philadelphia Freedom,” which was a hit single in 1975 for what British singer?
3. In 1967, Kathrine Switzer became the first woman to complete what famous U.S. distance race, despite women not being eligible to enter at that time and after receiving physical harassment from officials during the race?
4. Edith Cummings was both the first female athlete and the first golfer to appear on the cover of what magazine in 1924?
5. Geena Davis, Tom Hanks and Madonna starred in what 1992 film about the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League? In the movie, Hanks says the now-famous line “There’s no crying in baseball.”
6. It was not until 2007 that the women’s champion at Wimbledon received the same amount of payment as the men’s champion. What female tennis player was a serious advocate for equal pay at Wimbledon, and successfully went on to become the first women’s champion to get equal prize money?
7. Pat Summitt was perhaps the greatest coach in the history of college basketball, men’s or women’s. In her 38 seasons of coaching, she never had a losing season and won eight NCAA championships. All of her years of head coaching were spent at what flagship southeastern university?
8. In this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, U.S. player Alex Morgan went viral on social media after scoring against England because she pretended to do what as a celebration?
9. Who was voted as the greatest female athlete of the 20th century by “Sports Illustrated” in 2000?
10. What was the first year that women competed in every sport at the Olympics? Hint; it was in the 21st century.
Correct answers
1. Gymnastics.
2. Elton John.
3. The Boston Marathon.
4. “Time.”
5. “A League of Their Own.”
6. Venus Williams.
7. Tennessee.
8. Sip tea.
9. Jackie Joyner-Kersee.
10. 2012.
Abram’s responses
1. Gymnastics.
2. Elton John.
3. Boston Marathon.
4. “Sports Illustrated.”
5. “Million Dollar Baby.”
6. Venus Williams.
7. Tennessee.
8. Mock the queen.
9. Eleanor Roosevelt.
10. 2008.
Teja’s responses
1. Gymnastics.
2. Motley Crue.
3. Boston Marathon.
4. “Time.”
5. Pass.
6. Serena Williams.
7. Tennessee.
8. Sip tea.
9. Pass.
10. 2008.
Conclusion
We have a tie! Both contestants answered five questions correctly and as a result, we will have a rematch between Abram and Teja for next week's Head2Head Trivia.