People will be traveling from sea to shining sea for Memorial Day weekend, and no setting will be more densely populated than America’s beaches. But how well do you know the beaches of the United States of America? This week’s Head2Head Trivia seeks to find out. Returning winner Claire Gibbons will be competing with local bartender Spencer Jones.
Questions
1. The oldest public beach in the U.S. was established in 1896 just five miles north of Boston. The beach is named after what figure from the American Revolution?
2. George Gershwin and DuBose Heyward gathered inspiration for the opera “Porgy and Bess” while vacationing at what South Carolina beach?
3. While it is located in the Midwest, this state is known for its sand dunes and even has a beach on Lake Michigan where one can see the Chicago skyline in the distance.
4. Burke Haywood Bridgers, a native of Wrightsville Beach, N.C., is said to have properly introduced what water sport to the East Coast in 1910?
5. What punk rock band tried to replicate the sound of surf music with their song “Rockaway Beach?”
6. Charles Douglass established Highland Beach, the first African-American beach resort, in 1893 in what state?
7. What is the name of the fictional beach town in “Jaws”?
8. Wainapanapa Beach in Hawaii is distinguishable because it is the only oceanfront beach in the U.S. to have what natural feature?
9. From 1963 to 1967, America saw a stretch of “Beach Party” films about surfing teenagers who enjoy good, clean fun. These movies often starred Frankie Avalon and this former Mouseketeer.
10. Local legend says that if a hurricane is bound for South Carolina, you may see who on the beach at Pawleys Island?
Correct answers
1. Paul Revere.
2. Folly Beach.
3. Indiana.
4. Surfing.
5. Ramones.
6. Maryland.
7. Amity.
8. Black sand.
9. Annette Funicello.
10. The Gray Man.
Claire’s responses
1. Washington.
2. Folly.
3. Indiana.
4. Surfing.
5. B-52’s. Are they punk?
6. Florida.
7. Cabot Cove.
8. Black sand.
9. Annette Funicello.
10. The Gray Man.
Spencer’s responses
1. Paul Revere.
2. Sullivan’s Island.
3. Wisconsin.
4. Surfing.
5. Ramones.
6. Alabama.
7. Beachy McBeachtown.
8. Black sand.
9. Ginger Rogers.
10. The Moist Man.
Conclusion
This was a tough one for both contestants but Claire comes out victorious with six correct answers. She will be back once again for next week’s Head2Head Trivia.