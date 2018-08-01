How is it August already? This summer of rain is still somehow flying by, and it seems crazy that students are gearing up to go back to school in a couple of weeks. So in an effort to cling to summer just a bit longer, this week’s Head2Head trivia is about the songs of summer. Our current champion is Sean Powell, who is self-employed, and his opponent is Kevin Woods, who works for a construction company.
Questions
1. The 1972 song “Summer Breeze” is by what band?
2. Who sang the following, “I got my first real six-string/Bought it at the five and dime/Played it ‘til my fingers bled/Was the summer of sixty-nine?”
3. What onscreen duo sang the 1978 song “Summer Nights?”
4. What song had Will Smith rapping “This is the Fresh Prince’s new definition of summer madness?”
5. Who sang the following, “I can tell you my love for you will still be strong after the boys of summer have gone?”
6. Which 1960’s band sang the song “Under the Boardwalk?”
7. What was Bananarama’s 1983 hit that included the lyric, “Hot summer streets and the pavements are burning/I sit around trying to smile but the air is so heavy and dry?”
8. Which former Mouseketeer sang the 2007 song “Summer Love?”
9. David Lee Roth covered the song “California Girls” in 1984, but who sang the original?
10. Which '90s boy band sang “Summer Girls?”
Sean's answers
1. Don’t know.
2. Bryan Adams.
3. The pair from "Grease."
4. "Summertime."
5. Don Henley.
6. I don’t remember.
7. "Cruel Summer."
8. Justin Timberlake.
9. Beach Boys.
10. Don’t know.
Kevin's answers
1. Isn’t that Seals and Croft?
2. Bryan Adams.
3. Danny Zuko and Sandy (I don’t remember her last name).
4. "Summertime."
5. Don Henley.
6. Pretty sure it’s The Drifters.
7. "Cruel Summer."
8. Justin Timberlake.
9. The Beach Boys.
10. I’m not even sure I know the song.
Conclusion
Moving forward, we're going to do this a little differently. The naming of this week's winner and all the correct answers will be published in next week's Charleston Scene. Can't wait that long? Test your trivia knowledge online: www.charlestonscene.com/trivia.
See you next week.