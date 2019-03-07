In honor of International Women’s Day on March 8, Head2Head trivia is highlighting the many women who, through their talent, leadership and vision, have changed the course of history. This week has two-time winner Claire Gibbons facing off against newcomer, content strategist and co-founder of Ballyhoo + Co, Jessica Mischner.
Questions
1. She was Britain’s first female prime minister and dubbed “the iron lady.”
2. Born in 1412, at just 17 she was sent into battle by future French King Charles VII. She purported to have seen visions from God, and was later burned at the stake.
3. She is perhaps best known for her 1949 treatise, "The Second Sex," a text that remains foundational to the contemporary feminist movement.
4. When most women were writing about domesticity, this trailblazing journalist feigned insanity and wrote an expose about the horrible conditions of America’s asylums.
5. Author of the enduring novel "Middlemarch," she adopted the pen name George Eliot so she would be taken more seriously as a writer.
6. “The master's tools will never dismantle the master's house,” famously said this prolific American writer, feminist and activist.
7. Her work in the lab launched the science of radioactivity leading to effective cures for cancer.
8. She is most famous for her abstract floral paintings and was greatly inspired by the landscapes of New Mexico.
9. She holds the most Grand Slam titles in tennis in singles, doubles and mixed doubles combined among active players.
10. At a women's convention in 1851, this abolitionist and former slave famously posed the question, “Ain’t I a woman?” highlighting her experience as a black woman in America.
Claire's answers
1. Margaret Thatcher.
2. Joan of Arc.
3. Simone de Beauvoir.
4. Nellie Bly.
5. Pass.
6. Maya Angelou.
7. Marie Curie.
8. Georgia O'Keeffe.
9. Serena Williams.
10. Sojourner Truth.
Jessica's answers
1. Margaret Thatcher.
2. Joan of Arc.
3. Simone de Beauvoir.
4. Nellie Bly.
5. Mary Anne Evans.
6. Pass.
7. Marie Curie.
8. Georgia O’Keeffe.
9. Serena Williams.
10. Harriet Beecher Stowe.
Conclusion
This week's match ends in a draw, so we’ll welcome Claire and Jessica back next week for a second round of trivia.
Correct answers
