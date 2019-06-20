Summertime is in full swing, school is out, the sun is shining and for many, it is the perfect time of year for vacations. Many of the country’s most popular vacation destinations are none other than America’s 61 national parks. Whether it is the towering snow-capped mountains of Grand Teton in Wyoming, the blue waters of the Virgin Islands or anywhere in between, our national parks with be teeming with tourists this summer. Since last week’s Head2Head Trivia finished in a tie, both Abram Stewart and Emi Austin will be returning to face off for this week’s quiz.
Questions
1. The smallest national park in the United States is also the only one located in Missouri. What landmark gives this park its name?
2. Besides being the first and one of the most breathtaking national parks, Yellowstone was also the inspiration for the fictional Jellystone Park, which is home to what classic cartoon character?
3. While the scene is set at The Grand Canyon, Canyonlands National Park in Utah was the filming location for the climactic car chase of what 1991 buddy road film?
4. The most visited national park in the country is Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which spans the border of what two states?
5. One of the defining traits of Bryce Canyon in Utah are the park’s many pillar shaped rock structures known as hoodoos. In Native American mythology of the region, what trickster animal created the hoodoos by turning people into rocks?
6. The tallest mountain on the eastern coastline is Cadillac Mountain, which is located in what national park?
7. Redwood National Park was one of the more prominent filming locations and settings for what 1982 science fiction movie?
8. Twenty-nine states have national parks. Alaska has the second most with eight total parks, but what state has the most with nine?
9. What government agency is the National Park Service a part of?
10. The first national park was officially established in 1872 by what U.S. president?
Correct answers
1. The Gateway Arch.
2. Yogi Bear.
3. “Thelma & Louise.”
4. Tennessee and North Carolina.
5. Coyote.
6. Acadia National Park.
7. “E.T. The Extra Terrestrial.”
8. California.
9. Department of the Interior.
10. Ulysses S. Grant.
Abram’s responses
1. The Gateway Arch
2. Yogi Bear.
3. “Thelma & Louise.”
4. North Carolina and Georgia.
5. Coyote.
6. Park Man, that’s a tall mountain.
7. “E.T.”
8. California.
9. Department of Interior.
10. Teddy Roosevelt.
Emi’s responses
1. The Gateway Arch.
2. Old Man Jenkins.
3. “Mad Max.”
4. Tennessee and North Carolina.
5. Fox.
6. Great Smoky Mountains.
7. “E.T.”
8. Utah.
9. Parks and Recreation.
10. Polk.
Results
With an impressive tally of seven correct responses, Abram comes out victorious yet again. He will be back to take on a new challenger for next week's installment of Head2Head Trivia.