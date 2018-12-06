When it comes to playing holiday music, people seem to fall into one of two camps. There are those who start playing it as soon as Halloween is over (and probably secretly year round), and sensible people who think two weeks before Christmas might still be a little early. This week’s Head2Head trivia is all about Christmas carols, and Bethany York is our newest champion. She is being challenged by Olivia Randolph.
Questions
1. How many times does Santa check his list before he comes to town in “Santa Claus is Coming to Town?”
2. Who are the only two reindeer mentioned in “Here Comes Santa Claus?”
3. What wouldn’t the other reindeer let Rudolph do?
4. What song has the request to bring us a "figgy pudding"?
5. What is Frosty’s nose made out of?
6. How many “las” are after the “fa” in “Deck the Halls?”
7. “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire” is the first line to what song?
8. What Christmas song was sung for the first time by Judy Garland in “Meet Me in St. Louis?”
9. What color Christmas does Elvis have?
10. Who wrote “Happy Xmas (War is Over)”?
Bethany's answers
1. I think it’s twice.
2. Vixen and ... Blitzen?
3. Playing games.
4. "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."
5. A carrot?
6. I think I counted eight.
7. "The Christmas Song."
8. Really? "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."
9. Blue.
10. John Lennon.
Olivia's answers
1. It’s twice.
2. Why am I drawing a blank here?
3. They won’t let him play games.
4. "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."
5. It’s round. A pebble.
6. Eight.
7. "The Christmas Song."
8. I’ve never seen it.
9. Blue.
10. The Beatles.
Conclusion
Bethany picks up her second win and holds onto the Head2Head trivia title. She’ll be back next week to face a new challenger in a second week of Christmas trivia.
Correct answers
1. Twice.
2. Vixen and Blitzen.
3. Play games.
4. “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
5. Button.
6. Eight.
7. “The Christmas Song.”
8. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
9. Blue.
10. John Lennon.