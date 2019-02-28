On Sunday, Hollywood celebrated the 91st Academy Awards. In honor of Best Picture winner “Green Book,” Head2Head trivia is remembering those films and actors and actresses that have won over the years. This week we have last week’s winner Claire Gibbons facing off with Deja Knight, founder at Pearl Public Relations.
Questions
1. This 1997 Best Picture winner is a WWII drama. In it, Ralph Fiennes burns for love, literally.
2. This iconic thriller, which won Best Picture in 1991, had Jodie Foster tracking down “Buffalo Bill,” a serial killer with a taste for more than just women’s clothing.
3. In 2016 this film earned Mahershala Ali a Best Supporting Actor nomination and follows “Little” as he navigates his sexuality against the rough backdrop of Liberty City, Miami.
4. This film, which starred Marlon Brando, was not only a contender for the 1954 Best Picture Oscar, it won.
5. It was all about Betty Davis in this film, which won Best Picture in 1950. In it, Davis’ character wonders what her advancing age will mean for her Broadway career.
6. This psychological thriller was directed by Alfred Hitchcock and was based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Daphne du Maurier.
7. The Academy went nuts over this film, which in 1978 won the “Big Five,” including Best Actor in a Lead Role for Jack Nicholson.
8. This iconic star was the first black man to win Best Actor in a Lead Role for “Lilies in the Field.” He just celebrated his 92nd birthday.
9. The noir mystery was nominated for 11 Oscars and won for Best Screenplay. In it, femme fatale Faye Dunaway takes it right between the eyes.
10. Despite being a (mostly) silent film, this Best Picture winner spoke volumes at the 2012 Oscars.
Claire's answers
1. "The English Patient."
2. "Silence of the Lambs."
3. "Moonlight."
4. "On the Waterfront."
5. "All About Eve."
6. "Rebecca."
7. "One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest."
8. Sidney Poitier.
9. "Chinatown."
10. "The Artist."
Deja's answers
1. "Saving Private Ryan."
2. Pass.
3. "Boy."
4. "On the Waterfront."
5. "All About Eve."
6. "The Birds."
7. "Going South."
8. Morgan Freeman.
9. Pass.
10. "The Artist."
Conclusion
Claire wins again with a perfect score.