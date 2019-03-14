St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, so this week Head2Head trivia is celebrating all things Irish with questions that will test everything you thought you knew about the Emerald Isle, its culture, and its traditions. After a tie in last week's contest, Claire Gibbons and Jessica Mischner face off again.
Questions
1. The Irish flag is composed of these three colors, in order from left to right.
2. This creature, which Ireland devoid of, is said to have been banished by St. Patrick.
3. This supernatural being from Irish and Celtic mythology is said to prefigure the death of a family member with its “keening.”
4. In the mid 1840s, the failure of this major crop led to about one million people dying of starvation and fever.
5. This group was designated an unlawful terrorist organization in the United Kingdom and sought to end British rule and bring about Irish independence.
6. Legend says that St. Patrick used this plant to explain the Holy Trinity to Irish Pagans.
7. Despite being the patron saint of Ireland, St. Patrick was actually born in this country.
8. This memoir by Brooklyn-born, Irish-American writer Frank McCourt won the Pulitzer Prize for a Biography or Autobiography and was turned into a film of the same name in 2000.
9. If you are caught on St. Patrick’s Day without wearing the color green, you run the risk of getting …
10. This famous beer is still favored among the Irish despite now being an internationally celebrated brand.
Claire's answers
1. Green, white and orange.
2. Snakes.
3. Banshee.
4. Potato.
5. IRA.
6. Shamrock.
7. Britain.
8. "Angela’s Ashes."
9. Pinched.
10. Guinness.
Jessica's answers
1. Green, white, orange.
2. Leprechaun.
3. Pass.
4. Potato.
5. Irish Republican Army (IRA).
6. Shamrock.
7. Britain.
8. "Angela’s Ashes."
9. Pinched.
10. Guinness.
Conclusion
With a score of 10 out of 10, Claire wins this week’s trivia, reclaiming her reigning title as trivia champ!
Correct answers
1. Green, white and orange.
2. Snakes.
3. Banshee.
4. Potato.
5. Irish Republican Army (IRA).
6. Shamrock.
7. Britain.
8. "Angela’s Ashes."
9. Pinched.
10. Guinness.