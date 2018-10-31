It’s the start of November or as some of us call it, Movember. A global organization dedicated to promoting men’s health, Movember encourages men to grow mustaches as a way to raise awareness for health issues like prostate cancer and men’s suicide. Our current Head2Head trivia champion is Amanda Russell, and her challenger is Don Warren, who works at Directv.
Questions
1. What 1980s television detective has been updated this season on CBS but without the iconic mustache?
2. Known for his thick gray mustache, what actor has been in the movies “Tombstone” and “Road House?”
3. What Muppet has a mustache, uses a meat cleaver and says “bork bork bork?”
4. Which famous physicist with a mustache developed the theory of relativity?
5. What artist’s flamboyantly oiled mustache was as avant-garde as his paintings?
6. Which snack food mascot wears a big mustache on the side of the carton?
7. Which silent film star and 20th-century dictator sported the same mustache?
8. Which actor plays Ron Swanson on “Parks and Recreation”?
9. What cult film director has a pencil mustache?
10. What’s the name of the “Looney Tunes” cowboy with anger management issues?
Amanda's answers
1. Magnum PI.
2. I don’t know his name.
3. Beaker.
4. Albert Einstein.
5. Salvador Dali.
6. Pringles.
7. Hitler and Charlie Chaplin.
8. I feel like his last name ends with “man.”
9. I don’t know.
10. I don’t think I ever watched those cartoons.
Don's answers
1. Magnum.
2. Sam Elliott.
3. The chef muppet. I don’t know his name.
4. Einstein.
5. Is it Leroy Neiman?
6. The Cheetos Cheetah.
7. Oh yeah, yeah, yeah. Charlie Chaplin and Adolf Hitler.
8. Last name’s Offerman.
9. Waters. John Waters.
10. Yosemite Sam.
Conclusion
We have a new Head2Head trivia champion again this week. It was a close contest, but Don emerges as the winner of our Movember trivia which means he’ll be back next week to take on a new challenger.
Correct answers
1. Thomas Magnum.
2. Sam Elliott.
3. The Swedish Chef.
4. Albert Einstein.
5. Salvador Dali.
6. Julius Pringles, aka the face on the Pringles can.
7. Charlie Chaplin and Adolf Hitler.
8. Nick Offerman.
9. John Waters.
10. Yosemite Sam.