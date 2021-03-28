Trash-talking couple banned from daughter-in-law's house

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.