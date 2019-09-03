Factory activity contracts in US
WASHINGTON — U.S. factory activity shrank in August for the first time since August 2016, a sign that the trade war with China is weighing down a crucial sector of the economy.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Tuesday that its manufacturing index slid to 49.1 last month, from 51.2 in July. Any reading below 50 signals a contraction. That's the lowest for the index since January 2016.
A global softening in demand, worsened by an increasingly high-risk trade war between the U.S. and China, appears to be hurting American manufacturers. More than half of the public comments from companies surveyed by ISM pointed to economic uncertainty as a drag on their businesses.
Construction outlays rise slightly
WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending ticked up just 0.1 percent in July, aided by government spending on schools, sewers and the water supply.
The Commerce Department said Tuesday that spending on construction projects in July occurred at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of $1.29 trillion. So far this year, construction spending has tumbled 2.1 percent, dragged down by a sharp pullback in expenditures for homebuilding.
Construction for single-family houses picked up 1.4% in July, a possible response to lower mortgage rates. But private spending on the building of apartments, lodging and commercial spaces fell. Overall, private construction spending slipped 0.1 percent.
Government spending accounted for July's increase, as construction spending rose 0.4 percent. State and local governments accounted for most of the gains as spending on school construction rose. But federal construction spending fell 2.4 percent.
Lego aims to expand sales in Asia
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Toy maker Lego said Tuesday its revenue rose 4 percent in the first half of 2019 but significant investments to grow its business in China and India led to a 12 percent drop in net profit.
The privately-held company reported first-half revenue of $2.2 billion, while net profit dropped to the U.S. equivalent of $400 million.
CEO Niels B. Christiansen said the group was "satisfied with our performance given the transformative shifts which continue to reshape the global toy industry."
Christiansen said that the investments were meant to grow existing oeprations, open new markets in China and India, and develop online sales platforms, among other goals.
Consumer sales in established markets such as the Americas and Western Europe grew by single-digit percentages. China, which Lego called "a strategic growth market," continued its strong double-digit growth in consumer sales.
Lego has some 500 stores around the world carrying the toymaker's logo. The group will continue to invest in China and is on track to have more than 140 stores in 35 cities by the end of the year.
In addition, more than 70 stores carrying the Lego brand will open outside of China in 2019.
Ben & Jerry's flavor backs justice reform
WASHINGTON — Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's has unveiled a new flavor to highlight what it calls structural racism and a broken criminal justice system.
Justice ReMix'd is described as cinnamon and chocolate ice cream with gobs of cinnamon bun dough and spicy fudge brownies. A portion of proceeds supports Advancement Project National Office, a multi-racial civil rights group and its fight for justice for all, despite race or wealth.
The company says it has been working with Advanced Project in St. Louis to close The Workhouse jail and in Miami to slow what the two groups call "the school-to-prison pipeline."
Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the co-founders of the Vermont-based ice cream maker, made the announcement Tuesday.
Purdue U: No link to drug firm
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University wants the public to know that it has no connection to a company blamed for helping drive the nation's opioid crisis.
The university has spent years repeating that it has no affiliation to Purdue Pharma, the pharmaceutical company that's the maker of the prescription painkiller OxyContin.
But university spokesman Tim Doty says the news that Purdue Pharma is negotiating a multibillion-dollar settlement to resolve lawsuits over the opioid crisis is a good time for the school to repeat that "That's not us."
The Journal & Courier reported that Purdue University was founded in 1869 as Indiana's land-grant institution, and is named for benefactor John Purdue.
Purdue Pharma was founded in Manhattan in 1892 by John Purdue Gray and George Frederick Bingham as the Purdue Frederick Co.
Saudi oil giant gets new chairman
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia's energy minister says the head of the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund is replacing him as chairman of the board of Saudi Aramco as the state-run oil giant plans an initial public offering.
The move puts some distance between Khalid al-Falih's energy ministry portfolio and Aramco, which Saudi officials say could be listed in 2020 or 2021.
Al-Falih described Yasir al-Rumayyan's appointment on Twitter Monday as "an important step to prepare the company for a public offering."
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman first announced plans for a partial IPO in 2016. The world's most profitable company plans to list in Saudi Arabia and on an international exchange.
Al-Rumayyan, who is managing director of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, served on Aramco's board prior to becoming its chairman.