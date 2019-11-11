Stocks slip on trade uncertainty
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks mostly fell on Monday as uncertainty continues to hang over U.S.-China trade talks, or at least over investors' perception of them.
The market has been rallying for five weeks in part on optimism about a stopgap deal to calm their dispute. But President Donald Trump said over the weekend that reports about U.S. willingness to lift tariffs were "incorrect," only two days after a Chinese official said both sides agreed to rollbacks if talks progress.
Stocks dropped as soon as trading began Monday, and the S&P 500 lost as much as 0.6 percent from its record level, though indexes pared their losses as the day progressed.
A still-strong job market, interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and better-than-expected corporate earnings in the summer have all contributed to a nearly 9 percent gain for the S&P 500 since late August. Wall Street's focus, though, has lately seemed to revolve only around the state of U.S.-China trade negotiations.
"The market is myopically focused on the next minute," said Michael Liss, senior portfolio manager at American Century Investments.
FAA probes records on Southwest jets
DALLAS — Federal regulators have threatened to ground dozens of Southwest Airlines jets if the airline can't confirm that the planes, which it bought used from foreign operators, meet all safety standards.
The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it has validated some major repairs to the planes, and it's asking Southwest for more frequent updates until the carrier completes documenting maintenance on jets that have yet to be inspected.
Southwest says repairs on some used Boeing 737 jets it bought from foreign owners since 2013 were done but not properly classified. It downplayed any risk to safety.
But the chairman of the House Transportation Committee, Peter DeFazio of Oregon, says he is skeptical that all 49 planes yet to be inspected are airworthy.
Southwest operates eight daily deparutres and arrivals at Charleston International Airport.
Disney streaming debuts with hit brands
NEW YORK — Disney will sprinkle its pixie dust on the streaming arena Tuesday, launching a $7-a-month streaming service called Disney Plus. The service will have an arsenal of marquee franchises including Marvel and Star Wars and originals with a built-in fan base. While consumers might be reluctant to drop an existing service such as Netflix or Amazon Prime to pay for something untested, experts believe Disney has better odds than fellow newcomers like HBO Max and Peacock.
Oil giant takes another step toward IPO
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil giant Aramco released a lengthy document late Saturday that lays the ground for investors to buy into the world's most profitable company, but it remains unknown how much is on offer.
In its preliminary prospectus, Aramco revealed that it will sell up to 0.5 percent of its shares to individual retail investors. It did not indicate how much will be made available to institutional investors.
Alibaba 'Singles Day' sales boom
BEIJING — Chinese e-commerce giants Alibaba and JD.com reported more than $60 billion in sales Monday on Singles Day, an annual marketing event that is the world's busiest online shopping day.
The day was a temporary relief to retailers that face fading demand as Chinese consumers tighten their belts, anxious over slowing economic growth and the tariff war with Washington.
University students created Singles Day in the 1990s as an alternative to Valentine's Day for people without romantic partners. Alibaba adopted it as a marketing tool a decade ago. The creators picked Nov. 11 because the date is written with four singles — "11 11."
On Monday, retailers offered discounts on goods from smartphones to craft beer to health care packages.
SpaceX launches 60 mini satellites
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX has launched 60 mini satellites, the second batch of an orbiting network meant to provide global internet coverage.
The Falcon rocket blasted off Monday from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The compact flat-panel satellites — just 575 pounds each — will join 60 launched in May.
SpaceX founder Elon Musk wants to put thousands of these Starlink satellites in orbit, to offer high-speed internet service everywhere. He plans to start service next year in the northern U.S. and Canada.
It was the fourth launch of this first-stage booster — the most for SpaceX, which aimed to recover it again offshore. This also marked the first time SpaceX used a previously flown nose cone. The company reuses rocket parts to cut costs.
China's auto sales fall 5.8% in Oct.
BEIJING — China's auto sales fell 5.8 percent from a year earlier in October as demand for electric cars plunged, an industry group reported Monday, extending a painful squeeze in the global industry's biggest market.
The Chinese auto market is on track to contract for second year, dragged down by weak demand in the face of cooling economic growth and a tariff war with Washington.
Drivers bought 1.9 million sedans, SUVs and minivans, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
Sales growth has been in negative territory every month since June 2018.
Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, shrank 0.6 percent to 2.3 million.
Sales of electric and gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles tumbled 45.6% to 75,000. Demand has been hurt by the end of government subsidies in mid-2019.
Allegiant settles dispute with union
LAS VEGAS — Allegiant Air has settled a lawsuit against the Teamsters with union pilots agreeing not to strike over changes in the airline's crew-scheduling system.
A federal magistrate judge in Las Vegas signed an order Friday that ends the case and makes permanent an injunction against a strike or work slowdown.
Allegiant agreed to drop a claim against the president of Teamsters local 1224, and the union and its local agreed to drop a counterclaim against Allegiant.
The Las Vegas-based discount airline sued the Teamsters last year after pilots voted to authorize a strike. Allegiant said just the threat of a strike could hurt ticket sales, and a judge issued a temporary order blocking a strike.
Allegiant and the union are continuing to negotiate over the scheduling issue.
Chinese firm to buy British Steel
LONDON — Britain's Insolvency Service confirmed Monday that a deal has been struck to rescue British Steel, potentially safeguarding some 4,000 jobs. The government did not release details on the acquisition of the company by Jingye Steel.
The BBC reported earlier Monday that an agreement in principle had been made for a $90 million deal with the Chinese industrial company.
The acquisition of the business and assets of British Steel Limited, includes the steelworks at Scunthorpe, U.K. mills and shares of FN Steel BV, British Steel France Rail SAS and TSP Engineering. The sale also includes British Steel's Redcar Bulk Terminal Limited.
The deal comes just days after talks with the Turkish firm Ataer collapsed.