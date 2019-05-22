Stocks fall on earnings, trade tensions
NEW YORK — Stocks closed lower on Wall Street on Wednesday, weighed down by a mixed batch of corporate earnings from big retailers and lingering uncertainty over the trade spat between the U.S. and China.
Chipmakers and other technology stocks also pulled the market lower, continuing a pattern of volatile trading as investors react to developments in the U.S. and China's trade dispute. Energy stocks also took losses, falling along with the price of crude oil. Small company stocks declined more than the rest of the market.
The sell-off outweighed gains by health care companies, household goods makers and other sectors, reversing some of the market's gains from a day earlier.
"There's just so much uncertainty, it's really hard for anybody to frame how it's going to play out," said Karyn Cavanaugh, senior markets strategist at Voya Investment Management.
United CEO vows to fly on 737 Max
CHICAGO — CEO Oscar Munoz says he will be aboard United Airlines' first flight of a Boeing 737 Max once regulators agree to let the aircraft fly again.
Munoz made the promise after Chicago-based United's annual meeting with shareholders Wednesday.
In crashes in Indonesia in October and Ethiopia in March, an automated system called MCAS mistakenly turned the noses of the planes down in response to faulty readings from a single sensor. Pilots were unable to recover; 346 people died. As a result, regulators grounded the planes.
Boeing says it has finished with its updates to the flight-control software implicated in the crashes.
Munoz says even after regulatory agencies clear the 737 Max to fly again, it will take more to get passengers comfortable getting on board. He says United in developing a case for the 737 Max, including educating customers and employees about why United feels it's safe to resume flights.
Lowe's reports a weak quarter
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Shares of Lowe's tumbled 10% at the opening bell Wednesday after the home improvement retailer cut its outlook for the year after a weak first quarter.
The company cited rising costs and outdated pricing tools. Lowe's recently acquired an analytics platform it says will modernize its pricing process and improve margins.
Lowe's is trying to close the gap with rival Home Depot, which reported better than expected profits and sales numbers Monday.
The company earned of $1.05 billion in the quarter, or $1.31 per share. Adjusted earnings were $1.22 per share, far short of the per share earnings of $1.33 expected by Wall Street, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. The company had earnings of $988 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.19 in the first quarter last year.
Lowe's revised its 2019 earnings per share outlook downward to a range of $5.45 to $5.65, from a previous range of $6 to $6.10.
The company posted revenue of $17.74 billion in the period, topping forecasts. Lowe's had revenue of $17.36 billion in the first quarter last year.
Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, pointed to those sales as evidence that Marvin Ellison, a former Home Depot executive, is making progress in catching up to his former employer.
Fed still thinks rate hikes possible
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials at their recent meeting believed the central bank could remain "patient" in deciding when to adjust interest rates, though some officials thought future rate hikes might still be needed.
In minutes of the April 30-May 1 discussions, Fed officials note that prospects for the U.S. and global economy had been improving, while inflation had fallen farther below the Fed's 2% target.
Financial markets and President Donald Trump are hoping that the central bank will start cutting rates soon to bolster growth further. The Fed minutes, however, indicated little sentiment for rate cuts.
Instead, the minutes revealed "a few" participants say they thought more rate increases might be needed to keep low unemployment from triggering unwanted inflation.
The Fed kept its key rate unchanged at the meeting.
Target's online game is dead on
NEW YORK — An aggressive campaign at Target to let customers do more online is paying off.
The retailer exceeded first quarter expectations on just about every level, saying the same day services it's rolled out, including picking up online orders at the store, drove more than 25% of comparable sales growth. That measure, which includes sales at stores open at least a year and online sales, rose 4.8% on top of traffic growth of 4.3%.
Online sales soared 42% and the company says it continues to take market share across all areas, from fashion to toys.
Target is spending more than $7 billion through 2020 to update its stores, open smaller stores in urban areas and expand its online operations. Stores remain the center of its online operations, fulfilling 80% of all online orders.
The company lets shoppers pick up online orders curbside at 1,250 stores. Through Shipt, which it purchased in December 2017, shoppers can get deliveries to their doorstep in a few hours with a monthly or annual subscription fee.
Tubman $20 bill design is delayed
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the redesign of the $20 bill to feature 19th century abolitionist leader Harriet Tubman has been delayed.
The decision to replace Andrew Jackson, the nation's seventh president, with Tubman on the $20 bill had been made by Mnuchin's predecessor, former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew, who had served in the Obama administration.
Tubman's fate had been in doubt since the 2016 campaign based on critical comments by then-candidate Donald Trump, who branded the move an act of "pure political correctness."
Mnuchin said the delay in unveiling a $20 redesign had been prompted by the decision to redesign the $10 bill and the $50 bill first for security reasons. He said those bills will now be introduced before a redesigned $20 bill.
Union seeks new vote at VW plant
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The United Auto Workers union has filed a new petition seeking to hold a vote on its representation of all hourly workers at Volkswagen's Chattanooga plant.
The petition was filed Wednesday, the same day the National Labor Relations Board dismissed a previous petition on a technicality.
Volkswagen has said it is neutral on the issue of unionization. But it steadfastly refused to bargain with UAW after the union won representation of maintenance workers at the plant in 2015. VW has argued the bargaining unit needed to include production workers as well.
According to the union, the proposed new bargaining unit would encompass about 1,700 workers at the plant.
Southwest workers OK labor deal
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines mechanics have approved a five-year contract that adds up to a 20% raise.
Dallas-based Southwest on Tuesday announced the tentative agreement with about 2,400 workers represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association. Both sides in March announced they'd reached a tentative deal.
The agreement, which also calls for $160 million in bonuses, comes after six years of negotiations. Union officials say 94% of workers voted in favor of the proposal.
A Southwest statement says the new contract will become amendable in April 2024.
Prada fashion house to go fur-free
MILAN — The Prada Group has become the latest luxury fashion house to go fur-free.
Prada said Wednesday that it will no longer include animal fur in its designs and new products starting from the spring-summer 2020 women's collection, which will be previewed in September.
Prada joins Versace, Gucci and Burberry in giving up fur in quick succession since the beginning of 2017. The move was in collaboration with the Fur Free Alliance of animal protection groups in more than 40 countries.
Miuccia Prada said that "focusing on innovative materials will allow the company to explore new boundaries of creative design, while meeting the demand for ethical products." The Prada Group, comprised of Prada, Miu Miu, Church's and Car Shoes brands, will continue to sell items with fur until inventory is exhausted.