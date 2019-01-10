Industrials lead US stocks higher
NEW YORK — A day of back-and-forth trading Thursday ended with the fifth gain in a row for U.S. stocks as industrial companies like Boeing and General Electric rose.
Stocks struggled in the early going and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 175 after U.S. and Chinese officials wrapped trade talks in Beijing. Transportation and machinery companies climbed after the U.S. Trade Representative said China agreed to buy more agricultural and manufactured products.
U.S. negotiators said China's delegation pledged to buy more energy and agricultural products and manufactured goods. That helped Boeing Co., General Electric and John Deere. However, there were no hints of progress on bigger issues.
Fed chief vows patience with rate hikes
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell says the central bank has the ability to be "patient" in determining when to hike interest rates.
Speaking to an audience in Washington, Powell delivered the same reassuring message of patience that bolstered markets last Friday.
Before those comments, investors had been sending stocks lower out of fears that the Fed would make a mistake and tighten credit too much, possibly sending the economy into a recession.
Powell also reiterated that the sharp attacks President Donald Trump has made criticizing the Fed's four rate hikes last year were not having any impact on Fed decisions.
Mortgage rates fall to 9-month lows
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates continued to fall this week, reaching their lowest levels in nine months.
The decline in borrowing rates in recent weeks has been a spur to prospective home buyers, reflected in a spike in applications for mortgages. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage dipped to 4.45 percent this week from 4.51 percent.
Rates remain far above last year's levels, however. The key 30-year rate averaged 3.99 percent a year ago.
The average rate for 15-year fixed-rate loans fell to 3.89 percent from 3.99 percent.
Fiat Chrysler reaches emissions settlement
WASHINGTON — Fiat Chrysler will pay a $305 million fine to the U.S. government over emissions cheating allegations.
The settlement was announced Thursday by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency.
The Italian-American automaker separately agreed to pay $19 million to California. The company will also pay $280 million to settle lawsuits brought by vehicle owners.
Authorities say more than 100,00 vehicles were equipped with diesel engines programmed to run pollution controls during lab tests that would turn off under certain conditions on the road.
The settlement requires the company to start a recall to repair the Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks made between 2014 and 2016.
Fiat Chrysler says it didn't deliberately install devices to cheat emissions tests. The company didn't admit wrongdoing in the settlement.
Ford, Jaguar to cut jobs overseas
FRANKFURT, Germany — Ford Motor Co. said Thursday it is cutting jobs in Europe as it reshapes its business to focus on more profitable commercial trucks and SUVs while shifting production to electric cars over the longer term.
Meanwhile, Jaguar Land Rover says it will cut 4,500 jobs as it addresses slowing demand in China and growing uncertainty about the U.K.'s departure from the European Union. The luxury carmaker says the cuts will be in addition to the 1,500 people who left the business in 2018. The company employs about 44,000 people in the U.K.
Ford said its move aims to increase near-term profitability while getting the company ready for changes in the years ahead. It didn't reveal how many jobs would be cut and said reductions would be achieved as far as possible through voluntary departures. Ford of Europe, based in Germany, has 53,000 people working for it directly and 68,000 when joint ventures are included.
The company said it plans to drop unprofitable models, but it didn't say which cars will be affected. The profitable parts of the business were its SUVs and commercial vehicles. an official said.
Brexit could disrupt air travel
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The head of the leading association for airlines around the world has warned of possible disruptions to air travel if Britain crashes out of the European Union on March 29 without a deal.
Though Alexandre de Juniac, director general and CEO of International Air Transport Association, said the risk to traffic flow is partly under control after recent guidelines, he voiced concerns about the possibility of some disruption in the months after a so-called "no-deal" Brexit.
De Juniac said current guidelines relating to air travel between Britain and the EU reflect 2018 traffic levels. Passenger traffic is projected to grow 5.5 percent in Europe this year.
With less than three months to Brexit, Britain has yet to agree terms for its withdrawal from the EU.
Papers: Coke-funded group swayed obesity effort
NEW YORK — New research says a food industry-funded group undermined China's efforts to keep obesity rates in check by overemphasizing the importance of physical activity rather than dietary habits.
The International Life Sciences Institute was created by a former Coke executive and is funded by companies including McDonald's, PepsiCo and Red Bull. In China, it organized obesity conferences focusing on physical activity, with speakers including Coke-funded researchers and a Coke executive. The group enjoyed close ties to government health agencies, according to papers in The BMJ and The Journal of Public Health Policy.
Susan Greenhalgh, a Harvard scholar who wrote the papers, says ILSI's activities show the difficulty in assessing how food makers could skew public policy around the world. ILSI says it "does not profess to have been perfect" in its 40-year history.