Stocks post their 4th straight gain
NEW YORK — Stocks cinched their fourth consecutive gain Wednesday as indexes around the world build on their early 2019 rally. The gains for U.S. indexes faded slightly after President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders said Trump cut short a meeting on ending the partial shutdown of the federal government.
The last four-day winning streak for the S&P 500 ended in mid-September. The index, the benchmark for many mutual funds, retirement plans and investment professionals, has climbed 9.9 percent since Dec. 24.
Negotiators from the U.S. and China extended their trade talks to a third day, which investors took as a sign the trade discussions were productive even though the two sides didn't announce any breakthroughs. Stocks linked to faster economic growth, such as technology and energy companies, kept rising.
Oil prices rose for the ninth day out of 10, bringing U.S. crude back above $50 a barrel for the first time in almost a month. European stocks made solid gains and Asian indexes jumped.
Wednesday's rally thinned when Trump tweeted that his meeting with Congressional leaders was a "waste of time," while top Democrats said Trump left after they didn't agree to fund the border wall Trump has demanded.
The partial government shutdown has lasted almost three weeks, meaning 800,000 federal employees are temporarily out of work or working unpaid.
Amazon CEO tweets divorce plans
LAS VEGAS — Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos says he and wife MacKenzie have decided to divorce after 25 years of marriage. Bezos, one of the world's richest men, made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday.
The two married in 1993 after they met at a hedge fund in New York, where they both worked. They left on a road trip to Amazon's eventual headquarters in Seattle, with her driving and him writing up the business plan for what would become the world's largest online retailer. They have four children. A note posted on Bezos' Twitter account says the two of them will remain friends and partners.
Fed: Threats make hikes less clear
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials expressed increasing worries when they met last month, as they grappled with volatile stock markets, trade tensions and uncertain global growth. The threats, they said, made the future path of interest rate hikes "less clear."
According to minutes of the Fed's December meeting, officials believed that with inflation still muted, the central bank could afford to be "patient" about future rate hikes. While the central bank did approve a fourth rate increase for the year, the minutes show that a "few" officials argued against hiking rates at the meeting.
The Fed trimmed its projection of possible rate hikes in 2019 from three down to two. But many private economists think the central bank may end up raising rates just once this year if the economy slows significantly.
BP to expand Gulf oil project
NEW ORLEANS — BP has approved a $1.3 billion expansion at one of its oil projects in the Gulf of Mexico and discovered an additional 1.4 billion barrels at two of them.
BP said development of Atlantis Phase 3 is the latest example of its "strategy of growing advantaged high-margin oil production through its existing production facilities in the Gulf."
The Atlantis expansion will include the construction of a new subsea production system from eight new wells that will be tied into the current platform, 150 miles south of New Orleans. The company says it's scheduled to begin operating in 2020 and is expected to boost production by an estimated 38,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day gross at its peak.
Owner to sell NYC's Chrysler Building
NEW YORK — The owners of New York City's Chrysler Building are putting the iconic Art Deco skyscraper on the market.
The building's owners have hired commercial real estate firm CBRE Group Inc. to market the Manhattan office tower that once served as the headquarters of the Chrysler Corp.
The Chrysler Building was purchased by the Abu Dhabi Investment Council and New York developer Tishman Speyer in 2008. CBRE director of global communications Aaron Richardson confirmed on Wednesday that the owners are seeking to sell it.
The 77-story skyscraper was built between 1928 and 1930 and was the world's tallest building until the Empire State Building claimed the title in 1931.
The owners' plan to sell the Chrysler Building was first reported in The Wall Street Journal.
Google leases ex-LA mall
LOS ANGELES — Google has leased the entirety of a former Los Angeles shopping mall that is being redeveloped into office space.
Hudson Pacific Properties and the real estate investment trust Macerich announced Tuesday that Google will occupy 584,000 square feet of space in the former Westside Pavilion, which has been renamed One Westside.
Google's approximately 14-year lease will begin when construction is completed in 2022.
The redevelopment will leave intact the former mall's movie theater, restaurant and some shops.
Herbalife CEO resigns over comments
LOS ANGELES — Shares of Herbalife slipped Wednesday after the resignation of CEO Richard Goudis over comments he made before he became the top executive.
The company did not release any details about the exact comment, but said late Tuesday that they were unrelated to Herbalife's financial reporting. The Los Angeles company said the comments are contrary to its expense-related policies and business practices, inconsistent with its standards, and don't reflect its culture.
Goudis, who became CEO in 2017, will be replaced on an interim basis by former CEO Michael Johnson, Herbalife's executive chairman.
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.is looking among its own senior executives for a permanent replacement. Its stock closed down less than 1 percent after falling more than 2 percent earlier in the trading session.