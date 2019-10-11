Stocks surge as trade deal emerges
NEW YORK — Stocks marched higher on Wall Street on Friday, as the U.S. and China reached a partial deal on trade and said they would continue negotiating.
President Donald Trump agreed to suspend an increase in tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods due to kick in Oct. 15. In exchange, China agreed to boost purchases of U.S. farm products.
Before meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He for trade talks at the White House, Trump said, "Good things are happening." Stocks surged afterward as investors remained hopeful the two sides could reach at least a limited deal and tamp down tensions that have already dragged down manufacturing around the world.
The news was made public just before the U.S. stock market closed at 4 p.m.
"The market is looking for anything here that shows forward progress," said Ben Phillips, chief investment officer at EventShares, before the announcement. "If we get there, that's enough for the market to say, 'OK, we're moving in the right direction and this isn't going to be a disaster that stops the global expansion.'"
Airbag issues spur Subaru recall
WASHINGTON — Subaru is recalling more than 350,000 Forester vehicles with heated seats because an electrical connection in the front passenger seat may loosen and deactivate the airbag even though the seat is occupied.
Subaru said the recall includes Forester vehicles from 2015-2018.
The automaker will notify owners and dealers to inspect the occupant detection system mat harness and have it replaced free of charge if necessary.
Owners will be notified of the recall starting on Nov. 29. Replacement parts are not currently available. A second recall notice will be sent when the parts are available.
Renault axes CEO to mend alliance
PARIS — French carmaker Renault dismissed its CEO on Friday, an attempt to revitalize its alliance with Nissan, which was shaken by the jailing of the companies' previous leader, Carlos Ghosn.
The decision to fire Thierry Bolloré effective immediately came days after Nissan also named a new CEO, indicating the companies were intent on cleaning house.
Bolloré had replaced Ghosn after the former CEO was jailed in November on charges of falsifying financial reports in under-reporting compensation and breach of trust. Ghosn, who led both companies and the Nissan-Renault alliance, denies wrongdoing.
Bolloré will be replaced on an interim basis by finance chief Clotilde Delbos..
Renault owns 43 percent of Nissan but their alliance came under strain after Ghosn's jailing.
Ice cream sold in SC recalled
SYLACAUGA, Ala. — The Food and Drug Administration says Blue Bell Creameries is recalling a batch of ice cream made at an Alabama plant over concerns it may contain pieces of plastic.
News outlets report about 1,700 half gallons of Butter Crunch ice cream produced at the Sylacauga plant on Aug. 26 may be contaminated. It was sold in South Carolina and eight other Southeast states.
Blue Bell said in a statement that a customer reported finding a plastic tool in their ice cream. The company says an investigation found the broken tool was accidentally added during production.
Stores have been told to remove the ice cream from their shelves and customers who purchased it can receive a refund.
Brewer eyes beer in a paper bottle
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Danish brewer Carlsberg says it is developing a paper beer bottle made from sustainably sourced wood fibers.
The company unveiled Friday two new prototypes that are "fully recyclable and have an inner barrier to allow the bottles to contain beer."
The inside barriers are made of polymers but Carlsberg said it is trying to create a bottle made entirely of bio-materials, without polymers.
The prototypes are part of the company's efforts to have zero carbon emissions at its breweries and reduce by 30% the carbon footprint across its value chain by 2030.
The brewer said it would join forces with Coca-Cola, Swedish vodka maker Absolut, and makeup group L'Oreal to develop paper bottles.
Amazon plans 500-job Ill. warehouse
CHANNAHON, Ill. — Amazon has announced plans to open a fulfillment center in suburban Chicago, creating more than 500 new, full-time jobs starting at $15 an hour with comprehensive benefits.
The online retailer said Friday the more than 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Channahon, about 40 miles southwest of Chicago, will pack and ship large customer items such as sports equipment, patio furniture, kayaks, bicycles, and larger household goods. Amazon said it currently employs more than 11,000 full-time workers throughout Illinois.
Uber to buy food delivery service
SAN FRANCISCO — Ride-hailing service Uber is acquiring Cornershop as it tries to gain a foothold in the Latin American grocery delivery business. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
Uber, whose $5.24 billion loss last quarter was its largest ever, has been expanding its offerings to include food delivery and other forms of transportation, such as scooters and bikes. Those services are being added to its main ride-hailing app, which the company hopes will help it generate more revenue and eventually turn a profit.
Santiago, Chile-based Cornershop does business there, as well as in Mexico, Peru and Toronto.