Trade concerns drag US stocks lower
NEW YORK — Trade issues again weighed on the market Thursday as representatives of the auto industry told Congress they opposed tariffs on imported cars and car parts being proposed by the Trump administration. Banks and other large U.S. stocks fell, but smaller and more domestically-focused companies climbed.
Aluminum producers sank after Alcoa said the U.S. tariffs on imported aluminum are costing it $12 million to $14 million a month. The tariffs took effect June 1, and Alcoa is one of the first companies to say how much its business is being hurt by the taxes.
General Motors and Daimler have both warned that tariffs could have major effects on their businesses. Lindsey Bell, investment strategist with CFRA, said most consumers haven't noticed the effects of the tariffs yet, but that will change if cars are taxed.
Auto industry urges no car tariffs
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Commerce Department sought feedback on President Donald Trump's plans to consider taxing auto imports. It got an earful at an all-day hearing Thursday. Critics lined up to urge the administration to reject auto tariffs. They argued that the taxes would raise car prices, squeeze automakers by increasing the cost of imported components and invite retaliation from U.S. trading partners — and allies — like the European Union and Canada.
Microsoft profit up, aided by cloud rivalry
REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft Corp. is reporting quarterly profit of $8.87 billion, boosted in part by its efforts to rival Amazon as a key cloud computing provider for retailers and other businesses.
The Redmond, Wash.-based company said it had net income of $1.14 per share in the fiscal fourth quarter. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.13 per share.
Trump plan looks to ease labor crunch
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is pressing U.S. companies and trade associations to bolster their job training opportunities as employers search for qualified skilled workers to fill vacancies.
Trump said Thursday at an event at the White House that nearly two dozen companies and trade associations are signing his pledge to provide more job training and apprenticeship programs. Trump says it will help train about 3.8 million students and workers for new jobs and rewarding careers.
Canadian firm has first US pot IPO
SEATTLE — Another big first for the marijuana industry is in the books: A major Canadian grower, processor and distributor has completed an initial public stock offering in the United States, raising $153 million, just as Canada prepares to legalize the drug nationwide.
British Columbia-based Tilray Inc.'s shares began trading Thursday on the Nasdaq stock exchange, initially priced at $17. It quickly jumped to more than $21.
It isn't the first pot company to trade on a major American stock exchange, but it is the first to do so with an IPO. John Kagia, an industry analyst with the marijuana market research firm New Frontier Data, says that could boost credibility and confidence in the industry.
Zuckerberg clarifies on handling fake news
NEW YORK — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is clarifying his stance pertaining to Holocaust deniers after getting some blowback on social media.
Zuckerberg, who is Jewish, said in an interview published Wednesday that posts denying the Holocaust took place would not be removed automatically. Zuckerberg said he thinks that there are things "that different people get wrong," and that he doesn't think they are "intentionally" getting it wrong. At this point, Swisher cut in and said that in the case of Holocaust deniers, it may be intentionally wrong.
Zuckerberg responded by saying that "It's hard to impugn intent and to understand the intent."
The portion of the interview was about hate speech and its potential impact in regions of strife led to an outcry online, and Zuckerberg followed with an email to Swisher attempting to expand on what he had said.
"I personally find Holocaust denial deeply offensive, and I absolutely didn't intend to defend the intent of people who deny that," Zuckerberg wrote in an email, which was published by Recode.
The goal of Facebook is not to prevent someone from saying something untrue, he said, but to stop fake news from spreading across the social network.
If something is deemed to be fake, he said, it might remain on the site, but it would be pushed down in the news feed so fewer people would see it.
Mortgage rates dip; 30-year at 4.52%
WASHINGTON — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates edged slightly lower this week.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages slipped to 4.52 percent from 4.53 percent last week.
Despite the decline in recent weeks, long-term loan rates have been running at their highest levels in seven years. The average benchmark 30-year rate reached a high this year of 4.66 percent on May 24. The rate stood at 3.96 percent a year ago.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans ticked down to 4.00 percent this week from 4.02 percent last week.
3-D imaging to be tested at JFK
NEW YORK — Travelers at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York will soon experience a test of more advanced, three-dimensional imaging to screen carry-on bags.
The Transportation Security Administration and American Airlines said Thursday that a test of computed-tomography scanners will start later this month at JFK's Terminal 8.
The machines let screeners manipulate 3-D images to get a better idea of what's inside a bag.
TSA has been running similar tests in Phoenix and Boston since last year.