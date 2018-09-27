WTO cuts trade growth forecast
GENEVA — The World Trade Organization lowered Thursday its global trade growth forecasts, citing increased trade tensions between large economies and heightened uncertainty.
The trade body cut its estimate for this year by half a percentage point to a still-robust 3.9 percent. It predicts a further slowing of growth in volume terms next year, to 3.7 percent.
"While trade growth remains strong, this downgrade reflects the heightened tensions that we are seeing between major trading partners," said WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo.
The WTO cited new trade measures targeting exports from "large economies," a clear allusion to U.S. tensions with key trading partners.
Bed Bath & Beyond shares nosedive
NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond's stock plunged to its lowest price in 18 years after the home goods store chain posted weak results in the second quarter and cut its forecasts for the rest of the year.
The company's profit fell by almost 50 percent compared to a year ago. Its stock sank 21 percent to $14.86 in very heavy trading. It's down about 33 percent in 2018.
The company now expects to report earnings of about $2 a share for the current fiscal year. Three months ago it forecast earnings in the "low-to-mid $2 range," and analysts surveyed by FactSet were projecting net income of $2.28 per share on average. Bed Bath & Beyond also cut its revenue forecasts.
Bed Bath & Beyond, which traded above $75 in early 2015, fell to its lowest level since early 2000.
KeyBanc analyst Bradley Thomas said competition for Bed Bath & Beyond from both online and physical retailers is getting worse. He said the company's profitability has fallen for 26 quarters in a row, a streak stretching back six and a half years. He expects that to continue because Bed Bath & Beyond needs to keep investing in its business.
Rite Aid reshuffled after failed sales
NEW YORK — After two failed buyout attempts that could have put it in a better position to compete against larger rivals, Rite Aid is shuffling its board of directors and dividing power at the top of the drugstore chain.
Rite Aid said Thursday that three new, independent directors will be nominated to its board and that CEO John Standley will no longer hold the title of chairman. That goes to current board member Bruce Bodaken.
Shareholders will vote next month on whether to approve new board nominees Robert Knowling Jr., Louis Miramontes and Arun Nayar. They would replace current directors David Jessick, Myrtle Potter and Frank Savage.
The company accelerated a board shake-up after speaking with shareholders in the wake of a failed buyout attempt by the grocer Albertsons, Bodaken said in a statement.
The collapse of thatdeal followed another proposed buyout, from Walgreens, which ended the same way. Walgreens eventually agreed to buy nearly 2,000 stores from Rite Aid Corp.
Pending home sales fell in August
WASHINGTON — Pending home sales slipped in August as fewer Americans signed contracts to purchase a house, the fourth decline in the past five months.
The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that its pending home sales index fell 1.8 percent last month to 104.2. This measure of contract signings has tumbled 2.3 percent in the past year, with the sharpest annual decline of 11.2 percent in the West where homes generally cost more.
The recent setbacks suggest that the combination of rising prices, higher mortgage rates and a limited number of sales listings are hurting affordability.
Aetna to sell its Medicare drug unit
NEW YORK — Aetna is selling its Medicare prescription drug business, potentially clearing the way for CVS Health to complete its $69 billion takeover of the insurer.
CVS announced plans to buy Aetna late last year. The deal is expected to give the drugstore chain a bigger role in health care, with the companies combining to manage care through CVS stores, clinics and prescription drugs.
Industry experts say regulators may have been concerned about a Medicare business overlap between the companies. But Leerink analyst David Larsen says he is more confident the deal will be approved due to the sale that Aetna announced Thursday. The terms of its deal with fellow insurer WellCare were not disclosed.
Aetna and CVS expect their combination to close before the end of this year.
Mortgage rates jump to 7-year highs
WASHINGTON — Five consecutive weeks of increases pushed mortgage rates to their highest level since April 2011.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 4.72 percent from 4.65 percent a week ago and from 3.83 percent a year ago.
The 15-year fixed-rate average jumped to 4.16 percent from 4.11 percent a week ago and 3.13 percent a year ago.
"The robust economy, rising Treasury yields and the anticipation of more short-term rate hikes caused mortgage rates to move up," Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist, said in a statement.
Ford plant marks century of production
DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford is celebrating a century of production at its storied Rouge factory in Dearborn, Mich.
Ford says the 600-acre factory complex is the longest continuously operating auto plant in the nation. It was designed to take in raw materials and convert them into fully assembled vehicles.
The factory began operating in July 1918 when it produced a World War I submarine chaser called an Eagle Boat. The first car, a Ford Model A, came off the assembly line in October of 1927.
The factory now makes Ford's F-150 pickup truck, the top-selling vehicle in the nation.
Thyssenkrupp to split into 2 firms
BERLIN — German steel company and industrial equipment maker Thyssenkrupp says it plans to split into two firms in a setup that it says will be "much more focused and efficient."
Thursday's announcement followed long-running speculation about the company's future. Management will propose separating the firm via a spin-off into two separate entities that will be run as independent, listed companies.
The new Thyssenkrupp Industrials AG will include the elevator and automotive supplies business. The other firm, Thyssenkrupp Materials AG, will include Thyssenkrupp's 50 percent interest in a joint venture merging its European steel operations with those of India's Tata Steel.
Details of the split must still be developed, and the move approved by Thyssenkrupp shareholders. The company said "this could take place in 12 to 18 months."