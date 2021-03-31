Total team effort lifts USCA past UNCP

USC AIKEN 3, UNC PEMBROKE 0
The USC Aiken volleyball team picked up a key Peach Belt Conference win Wednesday by sweeping UNC Pembroke at the Convocation Center.
The Pacers are now 7-3 on the year while the Braves fall to 5-4. Set scores were 25-22, 25-22 and 25-20.
Alie Smith led the way with 18 kills and 16 digs while Kaitlyn Rodriguez posted 12 kills while hitting .308. Sydney Bresee and Alisha Pitt had five kills apiece while Anita Cookey-Gam chipped in four.
Caroline Foster distributed 35 assists and had 12 digs for a double-double.
PBC Specialist of the Week Kari Mercer notched 20 digs. Kayla Duggan tallied 11 digs while Emily Duggan registered nine.
At the net, Breese, Cookey-Gam and Pitt had two block assists apiece.
UNCP jumped out to a 14-9 lead in the first set but a 7-1 run by USCA made it 16-15 after a kill from Smith. Leading 22-21, a service error by the Braves pushed it to 23-21. Up 23-22, Smith slammed home a kill and an attack error by UNCP allowed the Pacers take the win.
USCA led 8-1 in the early going of the second set. Foster had a pair of kills and Smith had three in the run. The visitors continued to slice into the deficit and pulled within one at 20-19. Smith had two kills and Emily Dugan served up an ace, pushing it to 23-20. Bresee took a pass from Foster for a kill. Leading 24-22, an error by the Braves put the Pacers on the verge of a sweep.
The Pacers led 14-8 in the third set, but the visitors pulled within two at 21-19. However, Pitt and Rodriguez blocked an attempt, starting a 3-0 run. Rodriguez hammered home a kill before Mercer found the court with an ace. Leading 24-20, Bresee ended the match with a kill.
The win keeps the Pacers in third in the PBC standings with four matches remaining and keeps them within striking distance of second-place Augusta (6-2). The teams meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Convocation Center.