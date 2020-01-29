Get high-quality oils. The FDA doesn’t regulate essential oils, so companies don’t have to disclose what their ingredients are. Oils that cost less often include synthetics or aren’t from pure sources. At best, the oils sold in drug stores will not be as effective. At worst, they could introduce toxins into your body, says James. It’s important to know what you are buying.
Follow the recommended uses on the label. You’d never give your child more Tylenol than the label instructs. Don’t diffuse or apply more of these potent oils than the label instructs, either.
Always dilute oils when using them topically with children or get oils that are specifically formulated for children.
Children should never swallow oils or use them internally. Though some distributors will claim their oils are so pure they’re safe to take internally, experts agree this is not a good idea, especially for children.
Keep all oils out of reach of children. Essential oils may be natural and derived from plants, but they can be harmful if used incorrectly. For this reason, experts recommend that essential oils be kept out of reach of children.
Keep oils away from heat sources. Essential oils can be flammable, so always store them away from your kitchen stove and fireplace.