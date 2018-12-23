Week 7
(All weights in pounds and ounces)
Saltwater
Flounder L 9-6 Carl Smith Jr.
Flounder UL 5-9 Carl Smith Jr.
Pompano L 3-4 Creed Branham
Pompano UL 4-4 Bill Jones
Sheepshead L 14-9 James Glover
Trout UL 5-14 Bill Jones
Saltwater Tackle Categories
General — Over 20-pound test line; Light — Over 8-pound through 20-pound test line; Ultralight — 8-pound test and under. Flyrod — 20-pound tippet or less.
Catch and release
Don Myers 1820
Jason Schall 950
Daryl Johnson 830
Lewis Lee 530
Ashlynn Johnson 450