Artificial lures seminar

Haddrell's Point Tackle and All in One Charters will hold a free seminar, led by Capt. Ronnie Kinner, on Fall Artificials, When and How to Use Them at 6 p.m. Oct. 2 at the West Ashley location. Call 843-573-3474.

Lowcountry Bottom Fishing Rodeo

The inaugural Lowcountry Bottom Fishing Rodeo, benefiting Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy, will be held Oct. 12 out of James Island Yacht Club. The entry fee is $50 for Bottom Fish (black sea bass, snapper, grouper, triggerfish, amberjack, sheepshead, trout and flounder), $100 for King Mackerel and $100 for King Calcutta. Final registration is from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 11 at James Island Yacht Club, or you can register online at facebook.com/bottomfishingrodeo.

Military Appreciation Day

The sixth annual Military Appreciation Day Charleston Chapter's Take the Troops Fishing Event will be held Oct. 12. The captains meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 at Freehouse Brewery at 2895 Pringle Street. The event (not a tournament) is free for all active duty military personnel from all branches of service, including National Guard. Troops can register online at militaryappreciationday.org/wp/mad-chapters-charleston-sc/ and will be paired with a boat, pier or surf captain. Captains also are being sought and can register at the same website or by contacting Gene Morrison, Charleston Chapter President at madcharleston@militaryappreciationday.org. Captains do not have to be licensed but must have boat insurance. For more information visit militaryappreciationday.org.

Let Us Know

Items can be submitted by emailing sportsdesk@postandcourier.com and braswellsports@hotmail.com.