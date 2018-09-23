Sea Island CCA Banquet
The Sea Island Chapter of Coastal Conservation Association South Carolina will hold its annual Celebrating Conservation banquet and auction at 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at Charles Towne Landing, located at 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston. For ticket information, contact J.R. McCroskey at 843-906-2431, Gene Walpole at 843-670-0016 or the CCA State Office at 803-865-4164, email info@ccasouthcarolina.com.
Huck Finn Fishing Festival
The City of Charleston Huck Finn Fishing Festival will be held Sept. 29 at Colonial Lake. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. and is open to youth ages 4-12. The cost is $3 per participant. Awards will be given to top finishers in each age group. Registration takes place on the day of the event. Head to adjacent Moultrie Playground from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for games, activities, food trucks Brunch Holiday and Area 51 and a City of Charleston fire truck. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/960678660791998/.
Heroes on the Water event
The Howard Bridgman HOW (Heroes on the Water) event will be fished from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Howard Bridgman River Access at Bacons Bridge, 200 Renken Road, Summerville. The mission of Heroes on the Water is to help warriors relax, rehabilitate and reintegrate into society through kayak fishing and the outdoors. The Lowcountry SC Heroes on the Water (HOW) Chapter invites veterans, active duty military and first responders to participate in a day of kayak fishing on the Ashley River. No experience or equipment necessary. Contact Lowcountry.sc@heroesonthewater.org for more information about upcoming events or to reserve a kayak for this event. Volunteers and participants are asked to sign up at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/howard-bridgman-how-event-tickets-49411224302?aff=ebapi.
Fall Redfish Seminar
Capt. Geoff Bennett of Charleston Charter Fishing will lead a free Fall Redfish Seminar from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 2 at Haddrell's Point Tackle's West Ashley location. Call 843-573-3474 to register.
Mount Pleasant, Folly Pier tournaments
The remaining Mount Pleasant and Folly Beach Piers Cast Off Fishing Tournament will be held as follows: Folly - Sept. 29. Mount Pleasant - Oct. 13. Awards are for the largest game fish catch in each of the following categories: Adult Angler, Lady Angler, Youth Angler (12 and under), Senior Angler (60+) and Total Weight of Five Fish. Tournament registration fees are $10 for ages 13 and up, $9 for members of the military, $8 for seniors and ages 12 and under, or $5 for fishing pass holders. The final tournaments at each pier will have a similar award and pricing structure; mid-season tournaments will offer awards for the top three biggest fish category. Registration is at charlestoncountyparks.com/fishing.
Take the Troops Fishing
Military Appreciation Day's 2018 Charleston Take the Troops Fishing event will be held Oct. 13. It is a non-tournament free fishing event. It is open to all active duty military from all branches of service as well as National Guard members. Troops can register online and will be paired with a boat, pier or surf captain that will take them fishing. Register at http://militaryappreciationday.org/wp/mad-chapters-charleston-sc/ or contact Charleston Chapter President Gene Morrison at madcharleston@militaryappreciationday.org.
