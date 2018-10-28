SMA Foundation Sheepshead and Trout Tournament
The fourth annual SMA Foundation Sheepshead and Trout Tournament, benefitting the Ronald McDonald House, will be fished Dec. 1 out of Charleston Yacht Club. The captain's meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 28 at Charleston Yacht Club.
Goldbug Island Turkey Shoot
The East Cooper Outboard Motor Club's 55th annual Goldbug Island Turkey Shoot will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from Oct. 31-Nov. 21 and Monday-Wednesday on Thanksgiving week. The shoot is limited to 12-gauge and .410 gauge only and no outside ammunition is allowed.
Net proceeds go to local charities.
