SMA Foundation Sheepshead and Trout Tournament

The fourth annual SMA Foundation Sheepshead and Trout Tournament, benefitting the Ronald McDonald House, will be fished Dec. 1 out of Charleston Yacht Club. The captain's meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 28 at Charleston Yacht Club.

Goldbug Island Turkey Shoot

The East Cooper Outboard Motor Club's 55th annual Goldbug Island Turkey Shoot will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from Oct. 31-Nov. 21 and Monday-Wednesday on Thanksgiving week. The shoot is limited to 12-gauge and .410 gauge only and no outside ammunition is allowed.

Net proceeds go to local charities.

