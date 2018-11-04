fish

Fly Tying Night

Haddrell's Point Fin to Feather will hold a free fly tying night where participants will learn to tie the Ragin Cravin, from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Mount Pleasant Fin to Feather location. Call the fly shot at 843-881-3644.

Fly Casting Class

Capt. John Irwin will hold an Introduction to Fly Fishing Class from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 10 at Haddrell's Point in Mount Pleasant. The cost is $75. Call 843-881-3644.

Haddrell's Point Inshore Fishing School

Haddrell's Point Tackle will hold two inshore fishing schools on Dec. 1, 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. The classes will include both on and off the water instruction. Each class is limited to 15 anglers and there is a $100 charge. Call 843-881-3644.

SMA Foundation Sheepshead and Trout Tournament

The fourth annual SMA Foundation Sheepshead and Trout Tournament, benefitting the Ronald McDonald House, will be fished Dec. 1 out of Charleston Yacht Club. The captain's meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 28 at Charleston Yacht Club.

Goldbug Island Turkey Shoot

The East Cooper Outboard Motor Club's 55th annual Goldbug Island Turkey Shoot will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays until Nov. 21 and Monday-Wednesday on Thanksgiving week. The shoot is limited to 12-gauge and .410 gauge only and no outside ammunition is allowed.

Net proceeds go to local charities.

Let Us Know

Items can be submitted by emailing sportsdesk@postandcourier.com and braswellsports@hotmail.com.

