Kids Fishing Rodeo

Haddrell's Point Tackle in West Ashley will hold a Kids Fishing Rodeo from 9 a.m.-noon on Nov. 9. The event is limited to 20 junior anglers and there is a $25 charge which includes all tackle and gear. Call 843-573-3474 or email simon@haddrellspoint.com.

Fishing 101 Seminar

Haddrell's Point Tackle will hold a free Fishing 101 seminar from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 13 at its West Ashley location. The seminar will include what, when, where and how to catch fish in Charleston including tackle, knots and types of bait. Call 843-573-3474.

Safe Boating Class

America’s Boating Club of Charleston will offer its safe boating class from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 16 at 1376 Orange Grove Road, Charleston. Successful participants earn the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Boater Education Card. The fee is $35 for the first adult, $15 for a second adult family member with youngsters 12-18 free. The class includes a pizza lunch. Register by calling 843-312-2876 or email lynes@tds.net.

Sheepshead and Trout Tournament

The Salt Marsh Apparel Foundation fifth annual Sheepshead and Trout Tournament, benefitting the Ronald McDonald House of Charleston, will be fished Dec. 7 out of Charleston Yacht Club. The captain's meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Charleston Yacht Club. The entry fee is $40, with a tournament weigh-in scheduled 4-4:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Charleston Yacht Club dock, located at the Charleston City Marina. The payout is $300, $200 and $100 for the top three spots in each species. Visit saltmarshapparelfoundation.com or call Skip Milligan at 843-509-0192.

Let Us Know

Items can be submitted by emailing sportsdesk@postandcourier.com and braswellsports@hotmail.com.