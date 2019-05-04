Alligator hunting applications
Online applications for the 2019 public alligator hunting season are now being processed by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. Hunt applications can be found at dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/alligator/index.html. Last year, hunters took 337 alligators during the public alligator hunting season, with the average size being just under nine feet in length.
A $10 nonrefundable application fee is required to apply for the Public Lands Hunt. A randomized computer drawing based on a preference point system will determine the selection of hunters. Applicants can only apply and pay fees online or at one of the walk-up counters at an SCDNR Regional Office in Clemson, Florence, Columbia, or Charleston. No paper applications will be accepted. This year’s season will begin at 12 p.m. (noon) on Sept. 14 and run until 12 p.m. (noon) on Oct. 12. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. June 15. If selected, a $100 fee for the permit and one harvest tag is required to be paid online through the same online alligator hunting application system. Unsuccessful applicants will accumulate preference points for future alligator hunt drawings. Preference points add to the likelihood of being drawn in future years. All hunters will be notified beginning in mid-July of their selection status.
Tugboat added to artificial reef
A 103-foot tugboat was sunk 20 miles off the coast of the Grand Strand on Wednesday, part of the Bill Perry Jr. Artificial Reef. The tugboat, named the Capt. Chris Chong Memorial Reef, is a memorial for Chris Chong, who was a Murrells Inlet captain and diver who who died in a diving accident in late 2017.
Boating safety class
A boating safety class will be held from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. May 19 at the U.S. Coast Guard Station, located on Tradd Street in Charleston. The cost of the class is $30. Contact John Knipper at Sail096@aol.com.
Eye Strike sonar setup
Eye Strike Fishing will hold a free seminar on sonar setup and interpretation at Eye Strike Fishing, 7341 Peppermill Parkway, North Charleston, SC 29418 at 7 p.m. on May 22. Capt. Ben Powers will lead the seminar. Information is available at eyestrikefishing.com.
Columbia boat titling office to move
The last day for boating titling/registration and all license sales at the Dennis Building in Columbia will be May 9. Starting on May 13, all services will be available at SCDNR at The Market, located at 326 Little Brooke Lane, West Columbia, SC 29172. This move comes as an effort to provide better customer service, ample parking and easier accessibility.
Let Us Know
Items can be submitted by emailing sportsdesk@postandcourier.com and braswellsports@hotmail.com.