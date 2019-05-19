Eye Strike Sonar Setup
Eye Strike Fishing will hold a free seminar on Sonar Setup and Interpretation at Eye Strike Fishing, 7341 Peppermill Parkway, North Charleston, SC 29418 at 7 p.m. May 22. Capt. Ben Powers will lead the seminar. Information is available at eyestrikefishing.com.
Fishin' for a Mission
St. Andrew's Church will hold its Fishin' for a Mission Inshore Fishing Tournament June 8, with a banquet and auction June 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Omar Shrine and Convention Center in Mount Pleasant. Qualified fish include sheepshead, flounder, trout and redfish (must be within SCDNR size requirements). There will be a $250 aggregate weight prize and $250 prizes for the heaviest individual species. Fishing hours are 6 a.m.-3 p.m., with check-in from 3-3:30 p.m. at Toler's Cove Marina n Mount Pleasant.
Charleston Coastal Anglers
The Charleston Coastal Anglers' 36th annual open fishing tournament will be held Aug. 3. The captain's meeting will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 1 at James Island County Park's Edisto Shelter. The tournament weigh-in will be 4:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at James Island County Park's Stono Shelter. The entry fee is $40 per angler and $20 for youth 15 and younger. Eligible species include king mackerel, Spanish mackerel, flounder, trout, sheepshead, bluefish, spadefish, blackfish, ladyfish, dogfish and legal spot-tail with the most spots. Contact Lee Moyer at 843-509-3728 or Bob Zobel at 843-906-3324.
Alligator hunt applications
Online applications for the 2019 Public Alligator Hunting Season are now being processed by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. Hunt applications can be found at dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/alligator/index.html. Last year, hunters took 337 alligators during the public alligator hunting season, with the average size being just under nine feet in length. A $10 nonrefundable application fee is required to apply for the Public Lands Hunt. A randomized computer drawing based on a preference point system will determine the selection of hunters. Applicants can only apply and pay fees online or at one of the walk-up counters at an SCDNR Regional Office in Clemson, Florence, Columbia, or Charleston. No paper applications will be accepted. This year’s season will begin at 12 p.m. (noon) on Sept. 14 and run until 12 p.m. (noon) on Oct. 12. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. June 15. If selected, a $100 fee for the permit and one harvest tag is required to be paid online through the same online alligator hunting application system. Unsuccessful applicants will accumulate preference points for future alligator hunt drawings. Preference points add to the likelihood of being drawn in future years. All hunters will be notified beginning in mid-July of their selection status.
