America's Boating Club Cancellations
America’s Boating Club Charleston has canceled its Rules of the Road Seminar scheduled March 24 and its Boating Emergencies on Board scheduled March 31 because of the current coronavirus situation.
East Coast Paddlesports Symposium Canceled
The 30th annual East Coast Paddlesports Symposium, scheduled March 27-29 at James Island County Park, has been canceled because of coronavirus.
Sheepshead Tournament postponed
The Charleston Inshore Anglers' 28th annual "Big Ed" Sheepshead Tournament has been postponed. The event, which was scheduled for April 18, has not determined a new date yet.
Offshore Seminar
Haddrell's Point Tackle and Palmetto Boat Sales will hold a seminar that covers the ins and outs of offshore fishing, including rods and reels; baits and how to rig them; lures; what to look for; and preparation on March 28 at Palmetto Boat Sales, located at 1634 Savannah Highway. Sessions are scheduled from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. The cost is $100 per angler. Call 843-573-3474 or email simon@haddrellspoint.com to sign up.
Creekside Bassmasters Spring Fling
Creekside Bassmasters has rescheduled its 12th annual Spring Fling Bass Tournament to May 9 out of Black's Camp on the Santee Cooper lakes. First place payout of $5,000 is guaranteed. Contact Brian Crenshaw at 843-509-2942 for registration information.
Charleston In-Water Boat Show
The Charleston In-Water Boat Show will be held April 17-19 at Bristol Marina and Brittlebank Park. Show hours are noon-6 p.m. April 17; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 18; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 19. More than 50 different boats brands, including powerboats, jet boats, skiffs, cruisers, ski boats and yachts will be on display. There also will be plenty of kid-friendly activities and new this year will be Women on Water boating education classes hosted by Marine Max. Tickets are $5 to $10 and available at charlestoninwaterboatshow.com.
Let Us Know
