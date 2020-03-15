Fly Casting Class

Capt. John Irwin will lead an introductory fly casting class, which also will offer fly and leader suggestions and fly fishing techniques, at Haddrell's Point Fin to Feather in Mount Pleasant from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 21. The cost of the class is $75 and seating is limited. Call 843-881-3644 to sign up.

Brody Bates Redfish Open

The Student Angler League Tournament Trail (SALTT) will hold the inaugural Brody Bates Youth Redfish Open on March 21 out of Buck Hall Landing in Awendaw. The event is limited to the first 50 teams to register. Information is available at brodybatesredfishopen.com.

Boating Rules of the Road Seminar

America’s Boating Club Charleston will offer a Rules of the Road seminar from 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 24 at 1376 Orange Grove Road. The seminar will help boaters understand COLREGS and U.S. Inland Rules and how they help recreational boaters avoid collisions. The cost is $25 per participant. Call 843-312-2876 or email lynes@tds.net to register.

Offshore Seminar

Haddrell's Point Tackle and Palmetto Boat Sales will hold a seminar that covers the ins and outs of offshore fishing, including rods and reels; baits and how to rig them; lures; what to look for; and preparation on March 28 at Palmetto Boat Sales, located at 1634 Savannah Highway. Sessions are scheduled from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. The cost is $100 per angler. Call 843-573-3474 or email simon@haddrellspoint.com to sign up.

East Coast Paddlesports Symposium

The 30th annual East Coast Paddlesports Symposium will be held March 27-29 at James Island County Park. World-renowned coaches and instructors will offer presentations, on-water classes and other programs teaching everything from the basics to expert skills for paddling enthusiasts. After being matched with a small group of paddlers with similar skills and interests, participants will be assigned to a group leader and local instructor and work with a different coach each day. Daily or full weekend registration is available. Visit charlestoncountyparks.com to register or for more details.

Boating Emergencies on Board Seminar

America's Boating Club Charleston will hold an Emergencies on Board seminar on March 31 at 1376 Orange Grove Road. Topic covered include emergency boat repairs, man overboard procedures, onboard fires and how to get emergency help. The cost is $25 per participant. Call 843-312-2876 or email lynes@tds.net to register.

Creekside Bassmasters Spring Fling

Creekside Bassmasters will hold its 12th annual Spring Fling Bass Tournament April 4 out of Black's Camp on the Santee Cooper lakes. First place payout of $5,000 is guaranteed. Contact Brian Crenshaw at 843-509-2942 for registration information.

Charleston Inshore Anglers Sheepshead Tournament

The Charleston Inshore Anglers' 28th annual "Big Ed" Sheepshead Tournament will be fished April 18. The captain's meeting and registration is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 16 at the American Legion Post 147, 968 Folly Road. Tournament weigh-in will be from 4-5 p.m. April 18 at American Legion Post 147. The entry fee for the tournament is $40. Contact Kevin Mischke at 843-324-1006, Nick Kvestad at 843-557-2811 or Gene Broderick at 843-224-6826.

Charleston In-Water Boat Show

The Charleston In-Water Boat Show will be held April 17-19 at Bristol Marina and Brittlebank Park. Show hours are noon-6 p.m. April 17; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 18; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 19. More than 50 different boats brands, including powerboats, jet boats, skiffs, cruisers, ski boats and yachts will be on display. There also will be plenty of kid-friendly activities and new this year will be Women on Water boating education classes hosted by Marine Max. Tickets are $5 to $10 and available at charlestoninwaterboatshow.com.

